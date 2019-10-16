FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence’s Willard Dorriety won the Legends Division at the 13th Annual Harry Wilson Super Senior Championship on Friday at Florence Country Club.

Dorriety finished with a tournament total of 142 after a final round score of 1-under par (70).

John Long captured the overall title after a three-hole playoff battle with Tim Pope and Gus Sylvan. Long had 10 pars, four bogies, one double bogey and three birdies to finish with a 74 and a tournament total of 144.

