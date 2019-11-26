NEW YORK — The NFL, in conjunction with the NFL Network, is unveiling the 100 greatest players and 10 greatest coaches in NFL history every Friday night through Dec. 27.
On Monday evening, the 25 finalists at linebacker were revealed and Florence native and Pro Football Hall of Famer Harry Carson was among the names.
The former Wilson and then McClenaghan High School standout was drafted by the New York Giants out of S.C. State in 1976, where he went on to have an illustrious 13-year career. Carson helped the Giants win their first Super Bowl (XXI) in 1986 against Denver.
“Initially, you don’t even understand the magnitude of what you’ve done and sometimes it’s not until weeks or months later when you have an opportunity to finally digest it all,” Carson told the Morning News in 2011.”It is the culmination of a game you worked hard to get to and a way to etch yourself in the history books as the best in the world at that point. The Super Bowl I played in was Super Bowl XXI, and up until that point there were only 20 previous world champions. Nobody can take it away from you and it is there for all time.
“…We are in an exclusive club of teams and individuals that earn the right to call themselves world champions.”
Carson was selected to nine Pro Bowls, including seven straight from 1981-1987. He was team captain for 10 seasons and led the Giants in tackles five times as a middle linebacker.
He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2006.
The other finalists are Chuck Bednarik, Bobby Bell, Derrick Brooks, Dick Butkus, Bill George, Kevin Greene, Jack Ham, Ted Hendricks, Clarke Hinkle, Sam Huff, Luke Kuechly, Jack Lambert, Willie Lanier, Ray Lewis, Von Miller, Ray Nitschke, Dave Robinson, Joe Schmidt, Junior Seau, Mike Singletary, Lawrence Taylor, Derrick Thomas, Brian Urlacher and Dave Wilcox.
Twelve of the names will be selected for the All-Time Team and will be announced this Friday on NFL Network.
