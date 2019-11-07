FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Motor Speedway is hitting a milestone this weekend as it prepares for its 20th annual Fall Classic.
The three-day event kicks off Friday in Timmonsville with an open practice schedule followed by two separate days of racing on Saturday and Sunday.
“We’re certainly looking for a good crowd,” FMS owner Charlie Powell said. “We’ve gotten a lot of calls from out of state, so we expect the interest to be a little better than we had last year.”
With that in mind and with the weather report for the weekend, Powell and the speedway decided to move the times up for both the weekend races.
“They’re predicting it’s going to be rather cold at night so that gives people a chance to not be out in the cold as much so they can enjoy the races,” Powell said.
Gates will now open at 9 a.m. Saturday morning with practice lasting until 1 p.m. Time trials will follow with the first race beginning at 3 p.m. The docket will feature a 40-lap non-winners race for Late Models, a 30-lap special Grocery Getter (OEM Stock) race and will conclude with a 20-lap race featuring Palmetto Vintage cars.
On Sunday, gates will open at 9 a.m. as well with practice lasting from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m and the first race starting at 2 p.m. Race day will feature 75 laps for Street Stock racing, 50 laps for mini stocks, 75 laps for Charger/Challenger racing and a 100-lap race for Late Models with a 10-minute break on lap 60.
The Challenger/Charger race pays $1,000 to win with the Late Model race coming in at $2,000 to win.
The Fall Classic actually begins on Friday with an optional practice day that’s free to the public, Powell said.
“It’s an optional day for the racers,” he said. “Starting from noon until dark, they can come in and tune their cars and practice and it’s just a get-together day.”
Saturday will also feature a special presentation by Kevin Chapman about a partnership with FMS and the Chapman House Foundation that provides housing for military veterans. The Chapman House will also bring a special pace car for the races.
Admission on Saturday is $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 through 12 and free for anyone under age 6. On Sunday, adult tickets are $15 with the other two age group prices the same.
For more information, contact Charlie Powell at 843-209-4768.
