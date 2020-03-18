FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Motor Speedway had March 27-28 penciled in as the start of its 2020 racing season, but like most sporting events, that was before the efforts to limit large public gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But with another week and a half to go, the plan — at least for the moment — is to race on schedule, track owner Charlie Powell said.
“Right now we’re planning to race, but we’ll do whatever they think is best for the public,” he said. “We won’t race if the state or the governor or DHEC or anybody says that we shouldn’t. We definitely wouldn’t go against their wishes.”
Even so, plenty of precautions will be taken to insure the health of the fans come race day, Powell added.
“We’ll have plenty of (sanitizing) products available, and our concessions and all of our areas will be sanitized as much as possible for outdoor activities,” he said. “Hopefully, people will be safe and feel comfortable and we can have a great get-together.”
Spreading out the crowd is likely going to be another safety measure. Powell says the grandstands and the bleachers could be marked (potentially every 4 to 6 feet) to maintain a buffer between the fans.
“We have plenty of room to do that,” Powell said. “At this juncture, I don’t expect us to have an overflow crowd, and we would request that people separate themselves. Let families sit together and then move over four feet (or six feet) and have the next ones sit there.”
Powell said all safety procedures will be in place in time for the first race of the year, whenever that happens.
If FMS does get to open on time, it will actually start with an open house on March 22 from 1 to 6 p.m. for those who want to come out and watch an open practice session.
On March 27, the gates will open for practice and tune-in tests that will run until 7 p.m. Fans can enter the grandstands at no charge.
The following day, pits will open at 9 a.m. with the first qualifying event starting at 6 p.m. and the first race scheduled for 8 p.m.
Five classes will be in action, including the Late Model Challenger Series which will run twin 35-lap races. There will also be a 35-lap Street Stock race and a new class called Thunder & Lightning that is comparable with Street Stock V-8 Rules.
The Cruiser Bruiser race will feature mostly straight-off-the-street cars and there will also be a pair of 4 Cylinder Stock races.
Admission for adults is $12, kids ages 6-12 can get in for $5 and kids under 6 will be admitted free.
