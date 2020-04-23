FLORENCE, S.C. — It was just this past Monday when the S.C. Department of Commerce labeled race tracks as nonessential businesses, but most had been shut down since the middle of March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But if things begin to turn the corner (and state officials give the go-ahead), Florence Motor Speedway will be ready to race quickly and safely, owner Charlie Powell said.
“We would operate Saturday if we could and if it was safe to,” Powell said. “But I know we’re not and I know Dillon (Motor Speedway) isn’t going to open until they believe it’s safe.
“I think when we do go back, we’ll go back with a lot of safety ideas in place.”
Some of those were already set to be in place before the season was suspended in March. FMS was planning to have spectators separated in the grandstands and the parking lot to start with as well as making sure everything was as sanitized as it could be.
Now, Powell expects to have even more precautions.
“We’ll have masks available, we’ll have places for people to wash their hands and we’ll have disinfectant wipes,” Powell said. “We’ll have social distancing for sure. Everyone has more grandstands than what they’ll use, so everyone can sit safely apart.”
That includes extra safety measures for the drivers as well, who will be able to park at least six feet apart in the infield pit area and keep their distances as much as possible during the races.
“We have our plan in place,” Powell said. “If they announced we could reopen tomorrow, we’d be ready to race by next weekend, next Saturday.”
With some states already starting to lift certain restrictions, including South Carolina, Powell believes a return to racing could come sooner rather than later.
“We’ll be back, and I believe it could come not too far in the near future,” he said. “But we’ll do what is necessary to abide by all the rules and regulations that the governor and the CDC (Center for Disease Control) and DHEC (Department of Health and Environmental Control) and everyone else has.
“We’ll also have to use our own judgments, too, on what to do in order to keep everyone safe. Ron Barfield from Dillon and I talk daily and we’re on the same page with all of this.”
