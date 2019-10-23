FLORENCE — No. 1 Florence Christian hosts No. 2 Trinity-Byrnes at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
It can’t get any better than that, right?
Actually, it might.
In each of the last two seasons, they met in the regular season and then in the SCISA Class 2A semifinals. The Titans won both games in 2017 en route to a state runner-up finish. And although the Titans won last year’s regular-season game, it was Florence Christian which won the semifinal matchup and eventually won the state championship.
“It’s an interesting matchup,” Titans coach Jared Amell said. “(Florence Christian) is really big up front, but we’re as fast a team as you will see. But they have speed, and we also have size. With offensive linemen on our team like Townsend Matthews, William Duvall, Michael Roach, Powers Rogers and Nigel Robinson, they’re just as key to our success as our playmakers.”
And, boy, do the Titans have some playmakers.
Quarterback Jordan Jones has accounted for more than 1,000 yards total offense. Receiver/running back Nick Jones has rushed for 442 yards and seven touchdowns while also pulling in 454 receiving yards and 10 additional scores. Meanwhile, fullback Donovan Lambert has rushed for 836 yards and 13 touchdowns, and running back Reggion Bennett has 817 and 11.
“They have speed everywhere,” FCS coach Neil Minton said. “They have multiple guys who can take it to the house. If you miss an assignment, they will make you pay. That’s what really makes them dangerous.”
Of course, the Eagles have playmakers just as capable of taking control Friday night. Quarterback Robbie Jordan has passed for 864 yards and eight touchdowns.
But what the Eagles are known for is running the ball.
In that category, Marshall Brown has rushed for 790 yards and nine touchdowns. Andre Aikens has 502 yards and nine scores, and Ethan Kelly has 557 and seven. If Florence Christian wants to mix it up even more, the Eagles’ primary receiver is Jack McFadden with 278 yards and five touchdowns.
“Just getting them off the field will be a challenge,” Amell said. “We score a lot of points. But in order to score a lot of points, our offense has to be on the field. That means we’ve got to stop them from churning out 10-to-12 play drives that can eat the clock.”
Just so happens, that IS Florence Christian’s objective.
“I like how our offensive line is big and physical. We have good running backs, and they have speed to make big plays,” Minton said. “But we do want to shorten the game and eat up the clock. That’d be good for us to limit their possessions because that will give us the best chance to win.”
If Florence Christian wins Friday and then the next week against Williamsburg Academy, the Eagles will not only clinch the SCISA Region 1-2A championship outright but also seal homefield advantage until the state championship game Nov. 23 at Columbia’s Benedict College if the Eagles reach that far.
A Titan win Friday, however, would complicate things in the region race as Robert E. Lee also remains a contender for the region crown. Trinity-Byrnes, by the way, hosts Robert E. Lee on Nov. 1.
“All we’re looking at is we want to win Friday,” Minton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.