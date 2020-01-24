FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence Christian School girls’ basketball team has been behind before this season.
But coach Neil Minton doesn’t believe they’ve given up as many points in any one quarter as they did Friday against Trinity-Byrnes.
The Titans came out hot from three-point range — sinking five shots in the opening stanza to put the undefeated Eagles in an early hole.
FCS maintained its composure, however, and finished strong to pull away for a 58-39 victory to improve to 13-0 overall and 3-0 in SCISA Region 2-3A.
“We haven’t seen a barrage of shooting like that,” Minton said. “They were really hitting shots. The good news is after that we held them to two points in the next quarter until close to the end when they hit another three-pointer. We played well in the second half, too, and held them to (14) points.
“So we stuck to our game plan and stuck to our guns and didn’t freak out.”
After trailing 18-12 after the opening quarter, FCS outscored Trinity 46-21 the rest of the way, led by four players in double figures.
Corley Keefe and Kenzie Feagin led the way in the first half with nine points each and combined to sink six treys of their own to help the Eagles keep pace with the sharp-shooting Titans.
The second half and especially the fourth quarter belonged to Brittany Williams and Kylie Stewart. Williams scored 11 of her team-high 15 points and Stewart scored nine of her 11 in the fourth quarter.
“Everybody contributed and everybody played hard for the most part,” Minton said. “We had a couple issues here and there. We allowed too much penetration, which led to a lot of those threes.
“But we boxed out better tonight and really did a good job on their shooters in the second half.”
Rebounding was a big key as the Eagles didn’t allow too many second-chance shots. Stewart finished with 12, Williams had eight and Feagin added six.
“We got beat on the boards and we didn’t finish (at the rim),” TBCS coach Lacie Jones said. “But that’s a good team and overall my girls played well.
“We’re getting better and that’s what we want to do.”
Friday night was the first region game in which Jones had his entire squad and it showed. McKenzie Davis shined with a game-high 17 points and helped get the Titans off to a quick start with a trio of three-pointers in the first quarter.
She added another in the second to help cut FCS’ lead to 30-25 at the break.
Meanwhile, Laurel Casstevens connected on a pair of shots from downtown, also in the first quarter, and Kinady Pierce paced TBCS with eight points in the second half.
“This is the first game we’ve had them all back, and this is what how we expect to play,” Jones said. “We’re going to keep getting better and we’re going to turn the corner.”
TB 18 7 6 8 — 39
FC 12 18 9 19 — 58
TRINITY-BYRNES (39)
McKenzie Davis 17, Pierce 8, Casstevens 6, Tatum 5, Howle 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (58)
Brittany Williams 15, Corley Keefe 13, Kenzie Feagin 11, Kylie Stewart 11, Sterling 4, Broach 2, Eason 2.
RECORDS: T-B 2-9, 0-3. FC 13-0, 3-0.
NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian hosts Wilson Hall on Tuesday. Trinity hosts First Baptist on Monday.
