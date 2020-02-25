SUMTER, S.C. — The No. 2-seeded Florence Christian School Eagles were looking for answers after the first half of Tuesday’s SCISA 3A state tournament contest against Hammond.
They found all they needed and more in each other, coach Neil Minton said afterward.
Rallying from a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, FCS got contributions from across the board on offense, and more important, clamped down on team defense to edge the Skyhawks 53-52 at the Sumter Civic Center.
The Eagles (20-2) advance to Friday’s semifinals where they will face top-seeded Northwood Academy at 3:30 p.m. for a spot in Saturday’s title game.
“Games like that — we rely on each, we count on each other, we support each other,” Minton said. “We could have hung our heads and we could have quit, but we didn’t. We kept grinding it out and I was really, really proud of their effort.
“You can’t say enough about that.”
Minton also couldn’t say enough about how his shooters rebounded in the second half. Kylie Stewart and Kenzie Feagin were the driving forces with 21 and 14 points, respectively. Stewart scored at least four points in every quarter and had nine in the third quarter to help the Eagles outscore Hammond 20-10.
Feagin connected on four three-pointers in the game, including two in the third quarter, while Corley Keefe sank both of her treys in the second half.
“Kylie played phenomenal and made (big) foul shots for us,” Minton said. “Corley’s really struggled the last few games, but came out and hit two huge threes. They both played great defense, and we played great team defense in the second half.”
FCS scored the first six points of the fourth quarter to take its first lead of the game, and the contest was tied 52-52 with under 20 seconds to go when Brittany Williams was fouled turning around to make a layup.
She hit the first free throw — one of nine the Eagles made in the final stanza — and that proved to be the difference as a pair of desperation shots by Hammond’s Tyra Myers in the final 10 seconds failed to connect.
Myers led the early charge for the Skyhawks with 10 points in the first quarter and finished with 21 overall. She had just six points in the second half, however.
“She was getting a little deeper in the paint than we wanted,” Minton said of Myers’ first-half numbers. “We gimmicked a lot (on defense) in the first half with a box and one, moving the triangle around, turning it upside down, and a diamond and one.
“The second half we said we were going to be us and play man-to-man.”
It worked as Lauren Scott, Hammond’s other top scorer, put up just seven of her 18 points in the second half.
Keefe and Williams each added six points for FCS.
H 19 16 10 7 — 52
FC 15 6 20 12 — 53
HAMMOND (52)
Tyra Myers 21, Lauren Scott 18, Adams 5, Evans 5, Beachum 3.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (53)
Kylie Stewart 21, Kenzie Feagin 14, Williams 6, Keefe 6, Eason 4, Sterling 2.
RECORD: FC 20-2
NEXT GAME: FCS will face Northwood Academy on Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center in the 3A semifinals.
