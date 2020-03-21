SCHSL
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Marshall Myers (CHER); 578; 20.6
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 19.0
Justice Jackson (SF); NA; 18.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 440; 18.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 498; 17.8
Trevon Miles (LAT); 338; 17.8
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 358; 17.9
T.J. Sanders (MAR); 462; 16.5
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 460; 16.4
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 354; 16.1
Mac Washington (MAR); 438; 15.6
Cesare Edwards (HART); 357; 15.5
.J. Vaught (MAR); 432; 15.4
Savion Graves (JOHN); 333; 15.1
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 289; 14.5
Davion Coaxum (HP); 274; 14.4
Jy Deas (CB); 338; 14.1
Nigil Singletary (HEM); 280; 14.0
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 253; 14.1
Tavaris Dolford (LAM); 207; 13.8
Devon Bristow (MCB); 230; 13.5
Aaron Parker (HEM); 222; 13.1
Tavaris Dolford (LAM); 218; 12.8
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 354;12.6
C.J. Gilchrist (MUL); 273; 12.4
Na’Jae Hines (WIL); 242; 12.1
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 288; 12.0
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 276;12.0
Isaiah Brown (JOHN); 240; 12.0
DreVon Scott (MC); NA; 11.5
Shakeem White (WF); NA: 11.3
Jaquan Fletcher (MANN); 279; 11.2
Wesley Brown (MC); NA; 11.2
Shakeem White (WF); NA; 10.9
Qua’liek Lewis (DAR); 281; 10.8
Kenyon Wilson (EC); 242; 10.5
Larry Inman (LV); 207; 10.4
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 288; 10.3
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 10.2
Tevin Young (CB); 232; 10.1
JiQyle Reaves (LV); 172; 10.1
C.J. Ponds (MCB); 172; 10.1
Cole Brigman (MCB); 159; 10.1
Jiqyale Reaves (LV); 178 ; 9.9
Jace Avant (JOHN); 213; 9.7
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 213; 9.7
Jamiek McCoy (MC); NA; 9.6
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 9.4
Darius Griffin (LAT); 169; 9.4
Jaquil Wilson (EC); 223;9.3
Ryan Dupree (MC); NA:9.3
Justin Daniels (MANN); 228; 9.1
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 192; 9.1
Kingston Miller (LAM); 163; 9.1
DeVonta Oliver (MC); NA; 9.1
Tyrek Brown (HEM); 171;9.0
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB); 286; 16.8
Cesare Edwards (HART); 293; 12.7
Trevon Miles (LAT); 233; 12.3
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA: 12.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 281; 11.7
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 213; 9.7
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 194;9.7
Marquis Pearson (EC); 230;9.6
Andrew Bryant (LAT); 170; 9.4
Cyrus Ellison (HP); 178; 8.9
Rashawn Moore (JOHN); 180; 8.2
Jonathan Gordon (CHER); 227; 8.1
Mac Washington (MAR); NA; 8.0
Ryan Dupree (MC); NA: 7.7
Cole Brigman (MCB); 130; 7.6
Nyavius Gilliard (JOHN); 159; 7.6
Jeh Hilton (MANN); 176; 7.3
Davion Bowers (DAR); 190; 7.3
Malik Cooper (HEM); 142; 7.1
Travis Cooper (WF); NA; 7.1
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 176; 7.0
DreVein Scott (MC); NA; 7.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Tyjhai Calvin (EC); 135; 5.7
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 95;4.3
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 117; 4.2
Marshall Myers (CHER); 117; 4.2
Jordan Blue (HART); 95; 4.1
Deuce Hudson (DAR); 111; 4.0
Tim Washington (TVILLE); 91; 4.0
Jamar Jones (LAT); 76; 4.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 96; 4.0
Elijah Foe (TVILLE); 80; 3.8
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 74; 3.7
LeBron Thomas (LEEC); 93; 3.3
Savion Graves (JOHN); 72; 3.3
Davian Coaxum (HP); 62; 3.3
Tre’Quan Scott (DAR); 88; 3.1
T.J. Sanders (MAR); NA; 3.0
A.J. Vaught (MAR); NA; 3.0
Zy Charles (MAR); NA; 3.0
Sae’Quan McCullough (MAR); NA;3.0
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Leondria Nelson (MANN); 75; 3.8
Daveon Thomas (LEEC); 97; 3.5
Davian Coaxum (HP); 65; 3.4
Quez Lewis (JOHN); 65:3.0
Jameaine Washington (HEM); 59; 3.0
Daniel Perkins (DAR); 84; 3.0
Brian Sparks (SF); NA; 3.0
Christian Taylor (TVILLE); 73;3.0
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Devon Bristow (MCB); 97; 5.7
Marquis Pearson (EC); 122; 5.1
Tyron Fleming (TVILLE); 85; 3.9
Ja’Montrell Waters (LV); 50:2.8
Cesare Edwards (HART); 60; 2.6
Jaheim Dixon (LEEC); 69; 2.6
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 641; 26.7
Moya McDuffie (LAT); 403; 17.5
Jasmine Norman (MC); 305; 17.9
Tysonia Lowe (MC); 302: 17.8
Jykya Bell (DIL); 285; 16.8
Jazolyn Pendergrass (HART); 379; 16.5
Riana Green (LAT); 389; 16.9
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 272; 16.0
Albany Wilson (SF); 319; 15.9
Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL); 284; 15.8
Kendra Lasane (LEEC); 312; 13.6
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 226;13.3
Tonaja Lester (MAR); 219; 12.2
Ja’Niyah Waters (LV); 251; 12.0
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 275; 11.5
Chyna Pouncey (DIL); 205; 11.4
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 197; 10.9
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 248; 10.8
Kimbrie’l Barnes (MAR); 195; 10.8
Jada Rogers (LEEC); 243; 10.6
Mariah Moody (MAR); 187; 10.4
Takiyah Gamble (KING); 187; 10.4
Tameisha Lasane (MUL); 188; 10.4
Shakaylah Cohen (WF); 246; 10.3
Gwendasia Page (LV); 224; 10.2
Shantazia Gordon (DIL); 161; 10.1
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 243; 10.1
Ny’asia Graham (JOHN); 181; 10.1
Chase Hayes (WIL); 249; 10.0
Trinity Echols (TVILLE); 184; 9.7
Jaylin Peterson (MCB); 143; 9.5
Taniya Timmons (JOHN); 181; 9.5
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 204; 9.3
Bella Johnson (MCB); 168; 9.3
Jada Dickson (LC); NA; 9.2
Jada Montgomery (LC); NA; 9.1
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 189; 9.0
Lauren Thomas (HART); 205; 8.9
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 269; 14.9
Lauren Thomas (HART); 335; 13.4
Nya Verner (JOHN); 241; 12.7
Chase Hayes (WIL); 249; 10.4
Sommer Joseph (DAR); NA; 9.5
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 160; 9.4
Bella Johnson (MCB); 173; 9.3
Albany Wilson (SF); 178; 8.9
Quashia Robinson (LAM); 205; 8.5
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 195; 8.1
Jaz Lyde (SF); 127; 7.9
Ashanti Barr (KING); 143; 7.9
Keyomie Mention (KING); 140; 7.8
Gwendasia Page (LV); 162; 7.4
Amaura Burgess (WF); 179; 7.5
A’Niya Gates (LAM); 162; 7.4
Keionyah Dennis (LEEC); 142; 7.1
Shkira Graham (TVILLE); 113; 7.1
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 140; 7.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Makyla Commander (TVILLE); 103; 6.1
Loyal McQueen (WIL); 102; 4.3
Keyla Britt (MAR); 50; 3.3
Jykya Bell (DIL); 56; 3.3
Yasmine Gamble (KING); 41; 3.2
Azaria Knox (HART); 74; 3.1
Ameontea Sutton (HART); 76; 3.0
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Jen’Lea Nichols (MUL); 91; 5.1
TaShanna Harris (LEEC); 94; 4.1
Mariah Moody (MAR); 70; 3.9
Zan’Dasia McNeil (LV); 85; 3.9
Tyneisha Hickman (MCB); 43; 3.9
Rianna Green (LAT); 87; 3.8
Janiya Scott-Rouse (TVILLE); 63; 3.7
Aletrice Benjamin (HART); 52; 3.5
Z’yasia Burgess (KING); 59;3.5
Laniya Wilson (JOHN); 24; 3.4
Zybreyziah Alexander (WF); 76; 3.2
Tameisha Lasane (MUL); 56; 3.1
Yasmine Gamble (KING); 55; 3.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ny’Asia Graham (JOHN); 96; 5.3
Keyomie Mention (KING); 46; 2.6
Gwendasia Page (LV); 51; 2.3
SCISA
BOYS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 511; 17.0
Jordan Jones (TB); 458; 17.0
T.J. Merritts (TKA); 405; 17.6
Cam Weston (PDA); 344; 15.6
Ethan Brewington (DCS); 454; 14.6
Adam Norman (DCS); 397; 13.2
Nick Ford (TB); 351; 13.0
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 130; 10.8
Josh Duran (DCS); 300; 10.7
Amarion Coletrain (TB); 290; 10.7
Will Dawkins (MA); 191; 10.6
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 221; 10.0
Emekah Johnson (FCS); 215; 9.8
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Ashton Harley (TKA); 204; 8.9
Will Dawkins (MA); 140; 7.8
Connor Garris (PDA); 158; 7.2
Josh Duran (DCS); 201; 7.2
Dominic Orrico (TKA); 83; 6.9
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 109; 6.8
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 157; 6.5
Caleb Oakley (PDA); 96; 6.0
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 145; 4.8
Jordan Jones (TB); 119; 4.4
Ian Bethea (DCS); 80; 2.8
Hudson Spivey (PDA); 62; 2.8
Phil Campbell (DCS); 80; 2.8
Adam Norman (DCS); 72; 2.4
Clay Bochette (FCS); 49; 2.3
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Jordan Jones (TB); 107; 4.0
Weston Glasgow (DCS); 90; 3.3
Ian Bethea (DCS): 65; 2.2
Connor Garris (PDA); 48; 2.2
Cam Weston (PDA); 47; 2.1
BLOCKS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Josh Duran (DCS); 56; 2.0
Will Dawkins (MA); 34; 1.9
Bessanty Saragba (TB); 39; 1.4
GIRLS
SCORING
Player (Team); Total Points; Avg.
Audrey Beaton (TKA); 263; 16.4
McKenzie Davis (TB); 281; 14.1
Kenzie Feagin (FCS); 315; 13.7
Corley Keefe (FCS); 272; 11.8
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 185; 10.3
Breanna Boykin (LMA); 205; 9.3
Katherine Burns (LMA); 163; 8.2
REBOUNDS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Bryce Erickson (LMA); 187; 9.8
Brittany Williams (FCS); 178; 7.7
Meredith Hoover (TKA); 122; 7.6
Kinady Pierce (TB); 155; 7.0
Audrey Beaton (TKA); 110; 6.8
Katherine Burns (LMA); 123; 6.3
ASSISTS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Caroline Tatum (TB); 26; 4.3
Corley Keefe (FCS); 95; 4.1
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 57; 3.2
STEALS
Player (Team); Total; Avg.
Corley Keefe (FCS); 77; 3.3
Kylie Stewart (FCS); 63; 2.7
Kindy Pierce (TB); 56; 2.5
McKenzie Davis (TB); 49: 2.5
Caroline Tatum (TB); 42:2.1
SCHOOLS THAT DIDN’T REPORT STATS: Dillon (Boys); Lake City (Boys);Manning (Girls); Chesterfield (Boys); Carvers Bay (Girls); East Clarendon (Girls); Kingstree (Boys); C.E. Murray (Both); Hannah-Pamplico (Girls); Hemingway (Girls); Governor’s School (Both); Carolina Academy (Both); Dillon Christian (Girls); Pee Dee Academy (Girls); Williamsburg Academy (Both); Robert E. Lee (Both); Emmanuel (Both), Maranatha (Both).
