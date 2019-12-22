FLORENCE — Florence-Darlington Technical College will reward two of its recently retired faculty members in the New Year with Faculty Emeritus designations for 2019. Retirees Laura Floyd and Patricia (Pat) Velicky will be honored at FDTC’s annual College Award Celebration in February 2020.
Both former instructors were nominated by their colleagues on FDTC’s Faculty Senate and will serve as ambassadors of the College. The new Faculty Emeritus winners will join retired instructor of philosophy Andrew Kampiziones, who was named the first ever Faculty Emeritus at the College for 2018.
“The Faculty Emeritus designation was recommended by the Faculty Senate and approved by the president to recognize faculty members who have demonstrated excellence in their disciplines and commitment to FDTC,” said FDTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Marc David. “In my view, this is one of the most honorable recognitions a faculty member can receive because it represents a lifetime of service.”
Lake City native Laura Floyd retired in 2012 as an instructor of English but still serves FDTC students, faculty and staff leading special projects for the college. She was a professional librarian before becoming and instructor in the college’s English and Humanities Department.
Nominated for Faculty Emeritus by English instructor Alan Trusky, Floyd was recognized for her lifetime of higher education service. In his nomination, Trusky said, “Students loved and still love working with her!”
Since her retirement, Floyd has stayed busy consulting with the South Carolina Advanced Technological Education Center of Excellence at the college. She also and wrote and edited FDTC’s 50th anniversary book. Floyd also was recognized for her writing skills winning the South Carolina Fiction Project annual award three times.
Instructor of mathematics Pat Velicky is a U.S. Air Force veteran and retires officially at the end of the year. She has taught at the college for 21 years. Velicky has held numerous leadership roles at FDTC including curriculum developer, lead teacher for the college’s math hub and coordinator of the annual technical math contest.
Velicky also won the South Carolina Governor’s Distinguished Professor Award and was recognized by her FDTC colleagues as the Outstanding Faculty Member of the Year in 2005. She was nominated for Faculty Emeritus by math instructor Bob Indrihovic. “Pat is the backbone of the Math Department working 60 hours a week, registering and advising students and cheerfully doing many tasks outside our department,” Indrihovic said.
FDTC Faculty Senate President Winfield Brown said he is very proud of his colleagues. “The title of Faculty Emeritus is only given to our best instructors and I can’t think of anyone more deserving than Laura Floyd and Pat Velicky.”
