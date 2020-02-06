FLORENCE, S.C. — The Florence-Darlington Technical College baseball team has waited a long time to play its first on-campus game.
So the possibility of having to wait one more day isn't too much of a disappointment.
FDTC is set to play on Dailey Field (right up the hill at the Southern Institute for Manufacturing and Technology) today at 2 p.m. — if the field is in good enough condition.
The projected weather Thursday night, along with the recent rainfall this week, might force the Stingers to change things up, but coach Preston McDonald was optimistic his team would get to play.
“We don’t want to put anybody’s safety at risk, whether it’s the teams traveling or the playing surface,” McDonald said. “But we’re going to wait and see. I know it’s supposed to be sunny and windy tomorrow, so that really helps dry out fields.
“But at the same time, we want to make sure the surface is stable enough where we’re not putting anybody’s health at risk.”
There is a backup plan for this weekend’s mini-tournament if needed. Friday’s opener would simply be pushed back to Sunday at 10 a.m. Roane State would then play Patrick Henry at 12:30 p.m. and Tech would face Patrick Henry following that game at approximately 3 p.m.
Saturday’s 10 a.m. contest against Patrick Henry would then serve as the inaugural game at Dailey Field, with a 3 p.m. matchup against Roane State to follow as well.
“Hopefully we won’t have too much rain and we’ll be able to get it in (Friday),” McDonald said. “I think the latest we could start would be about 3 p.m. since we don’t have lights, but we do have kind of a window there between 2 and 3 p.m. if we needed to push it back thirty minutes or an hour.
“But we’re just going to have to wait and see.”
The field has drained pretty well over the past month considering all the rainfall the area has had, McDonald said.
“Even if it’s one more day, we’re excited for the first home game,” McDonald said. “The former coaches and players are all excited, the (FDTC) president is excited and the campus is excited. It’s something we’ve been waiting on for a long time and a lot of people have had a hand in it to help it come to fruition.”
The FDTC softball team will have to wait a little bit longer to open Chandler Evans Field, however.
The Stingers were supposed to host USC Union on Monday, but those games will now be road contests after a delivery problem with required NJCAA equipment.
Tech is now scheduled to host its first on-campus games on Feb. 14 in a doubleheader against USC Sumter beginning at 1 p.m.
