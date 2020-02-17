FLORENCE — Scott McDonough went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Stingers to a 4-2 win overs Walters State.

Florence-Darlington improves to 7-3.

Coker swept in doubleheader

Coker’s Phillip Griffor went 3 for 5 with an RBI in the 7-2 lost to Seton Hill in Game 1.

Zach Capaldi went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the 10-1 lost in Game 2.

Coker falls to 6-4.

SOFTBALL

Coker run-rules Albany State

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Ashley Meckley went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to lead Coker to a 13-1 win over Albany State in five inning at Columbus State.

The Cobras improve to 7-1.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Coker defeats Lenior-Rhyne

Chandler Lindsey scored a game-high 27 points to lead Coker to a 76-59 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in SAC action.

The Cobras improve to 6-16, 5-13 SAC.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Coker defeats Lenior-Rhyne

Erin Houser scored a game-high 23 points to lead Coker to a 59-54 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.

The Cobras improve to 9-13, 6-12 SAC.

