FLORENCE — Scott McDonough went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Stingers to a 4-2 win overs Walters State.
Florence-Darlington improves to 7-3.
Coker swept in doubleheader
Coker’s Phillip Griffor went 3 for 5 with an RBI in the 7-2 lost to Seton Hill in Game 1.
Zach Capaldi went 1 for 3 with a double and an RBI in the 10-1 lost in Game 2.
Coker falls to 6-4.
SOFTBALL
Coker run-rules Albany State
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Ashley Meckley went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI to lead Coker to a 13-1 win over Albany State in five inning at Columbus State.
The Cobras improve to 7-1.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Coker defeats Lenior-Rhyne
Chandler Lindsey scored a game-high 27 points to lead Coker to a 76-59 win over Lenoir-Rhyne in SAC action.
The Cobras improve to 6-16, 5-13 SAC.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Coker defeats Lenior-Rhyne
Erin Houser scored a game-high 23 points to lead Coker to a 59-54 win over Lenoir-Rhyne.
The Cobras improve to 9-13, 6-12 SAC.
