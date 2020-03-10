FLORENCE, S.C. — Lane Ward’s 14-strikeout performance will likely be what most remember from Florence Christian’s matchup with Trinity-Byrnes on Tuesday.
But for the Eagles’ right-hander, the 1-0 final was a lot sweeter.
“I think it might be a career-high,” he said following his dominant outing on the mound. “But I’m not really sure. I’m just glad we got the win.
“…It’s kind of nerve-wracking, but it’s also fun and exhilarating to be able to pull out a game like that for the team.”
The only thing that stopped Ward was his pitch count as he exited after 6 2/3 innings. Braxton Shelley got the final out as the Eagles improved to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SCISA Region 3-3A.
“As a former pitcher, you love to win these kinds of games, and I’m proud of him,” FCS coach Scotty Keefe said of Lane. “He hit his spots, changed speeds and got his curve ball over when we needed to.
“It’s fun to call pitches when he’s doing what he needs to be doing and putting it where he wants it.”
Ward was never in too much trouble, but was still able to pitch out of some key jams to keep the Titans off the board. He worked around two walks to lead off the second inning by striking out the side before stranding runners in scoring position in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
His biggest challenge likely came in the sixth when T-B second baseman Dalton Moody led off with a double. After a sacrifice bunt put him on second, Ward struck out the final two batters to end the threat.
“I was just trying to get three outs,” Ward said of the inning. “I felt like my fastball was working really well tonight because I was able to hit all of my spots. My curve ball was also working pretty well, too, so I was able to get out of the inning from that point.”
It turned out the FCS righty got all the run support he needed in the first inning. Shelley opened the bottom of the first with a single, and after moving all the way to third on a passed ball and groundout, the Eagles’ shortstop came home on Marshall Brown’s RBI single.
The rest of the game saw a number of missed opportunities, however. FCS left eight runners on base for the contest, including five in scoring position. The Eagles were unable to take advantage of a bases-loaded situation in the fourth thanks to a runner being gunned down at the plate.
“Not pleased with our offensive production tonight — we’re a little better than what we showed there,” Keefe said. “We had a lot of guys on second and third and we just never got the key hit and that’s what baseball’s about. You’ve got to get them when you need them.”
Part of the reason was also Trinity left-hander Powers Rogers, who settled down after the first inning to hold the Eagles scoreless the rest of the way. He scattered seven hits, struck out four and didn’t walk a batter in six innings.
“He pitched a really good game,” T-B coach Michael Rogers said. “He gave us a chance to win. We had runners in scoring position several innings and just couldn’t bring them in. We couldn’t get that big hit, or at least put it in play where it would put pressure on the defense.”
Moody and Nik Mezzanotte each had two hits to lead the Titans. Shelley was the lone FCS player with two hits.
TB 000 000 0 — 0 4 2
FC 100 000 x — 1 7 0
WP — Lane Ward (6 2/3 IP, 0 R, 4 H, 14 K, 2 BB, HBP).
LP — Powers Rogers (6 IP, ER, 7 H, 4 K, 0 BB).
LEADING HITTERS — TB: Nik Mezzanotte 2-4; Dalton Moody 2-2, 2B, BB. FC: Braxton Shelley 2-3, R; Marshall Brown 1-3, RBI; Phillip Hucks 1-3; Clayton Bochette 1-3, SB; Cole Procik 1-3; Justin Gibbs 1-3.
RECORDS: TB 1-4, 0-1 SCISA Region 3-3A. FC 4-0, 2-0 SCISA Region 3-3A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.