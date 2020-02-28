SUMTER, S.C. — With most of Northwood Academy’s lineup standing about 5-foot-7 or taller, Florence Christian School girls' basketball coach Neil Minton knew his squad was in for a tough task in Friday’s SCISA 3A semifinal.
“We knew we had to box out consistently,” Minton said. “They run the floor and they’re very athletic. But I couldn’t be prouder of the kids. They battled with everything they had.
“…Five-point game with four minutes to go? What more could you ask for?”
The Eagles battled the top-seeded Chargers until the end, but a late three-pointer and their size advantage prevailed in the end as FCS fell 46-35 at the Sumter Civic Center.
Florence Christian ends the season at 20-3 with a region championship, region tournament championship and a final four berth to its credit.
“If that happens every year, it’ll be a good career, right?” Minton said, smiling. “But we were in position to win and they hit a big three and we never really got back in it after that. Credit to them because they put together a really good team over there.”
Despite the size mismatch, the Eagles never let the game get out of reach. They were down just five after the first quarter and nine at the break. They pulled within 32-24 after the third quarter — outscoring the Chargers 7-6 in that frame — and got within 35-30 before Northwood’s final big run.
Senior Corley Keefe and freshman Kenzie Feagin each led the way with 12 points — all via the long ball. They both hit two in the first half and Keefe added a pair in the fourth quarter.
Her final trey wound up putting her over 1,000 for her career.
“Really proud of our seniors,” Minton said. “Corley went out on a great note. She’d have had (1,000 points) a long time ago if she hadn’t been hurt half of the season last year.”
It was also the final game for seniors Stephanie Dersch and Brittany Williams. Williams added four points for FCS.
“Their guards are quick enough that they denied our two shooters the second half,” Minton said. “We weren’t able to hit enough other shots consistently to get the ball inside to Brittany. They have so much size that it was hard for us to want to throw it in there, but she did a really good job.
“But the defense was there the whole time. It’s one of those games that we have to hit a lot of shots to beat a team like that, and we were right there at the end.”
The Chargers were led by Ke’Arra Gregory, who scored all of her game-high 13 points over the final three quarters. Gregory also had double-digit rebounds.
Alayah Birch added 11 for NA and Amiyah Ferguson finished with eight.
FC 6 11 7 11 — 35
NA 11 15 6 14 — 46
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (35)
Corley Keefe 12, Kenzie Feagin 12, Williams 4, Stewart 4, Sterling 2, Eason 1.
NORTHWOOD ACADEMY (46)
Ke’Arra Gregory 13, Alayah Birch 11, Ferguson 8, Manigault 6, Ambroise 4, Harris 2, Jones 2.
RECORD: FCS 20-3
