Florence Christian School Fall Athletic Awards honorees include, front row left to right, Katelyn Munn (Varsity Volleyball Coach’s Award), Corley Keefe (Varsity Volleyball Most Outstanding Player, SCISA Region Player of the Year, North/South All-Star, SCISA All-State), Kylie Stewart (Varsity Volleyball Best Offensive Player, SCISA All-Region, North/South All-Star), Kaitlyn Fore (Varsity Volleyball SCISA All-Region), Lauren Hucks (Tennis Most Improved Player), Alexis Aikens (Tennis Coach’s Award), Kaia Thomson (Tennis Most Valuable Player, SCISA All-Region), Ansley Butler (JV Volleyball Coach’s Award), Madison Cash (JV Volleyball Best Offensive Player), Natalie Smith (JV Volleyball Best Server), and Bradley Brown ( JV Volleyball Most Improved Player). Second row, left to right, Connor Lee (B Team Football Coach’s Award), Dylan Greene ( B Team Football Best Offensive Player), Gabe McLaughlin (B Team Football Most Improved Player), Ben Bankson ( B Team Football Best Offensive Lineman), Jonas Duty (Varsity Football Lineman), Andre’ Aikens (Varsity Football Best Defensive Back), Jack McFadden (Varsity Football SCISA All-Region, North/South All-Star) and George Rishmawi (Varsity Football SCISA All-Region). Third row, left to right, Stephanie Dersch (Varsity Volleyball Coach’s Award), Emily Eason (Varsity Volleyball SCISA All-Region, North/South All-Star), Pierson Gray (B Team Football Best Defensive Player), Graham Berry (Varsity Football SCISA All-Region), Jackson Gray (Varsity Football SCISA All-Region), Josh Carr (Varsity Football Lineman, SCISA All-Region, North/South All-Star), Lane Ward (Varsity Football Coach’s Award, SCISA All-Region, North/South All-Star), Marshall Brown (Varsity Football Best Offensive Back, SCISA All-Region), Tristen Gore (Varsity Football SCISA All-Region).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.