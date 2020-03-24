FLORENCE, S.C. — How long the COVID-19 pandemic will affect the school year got a little clearer at least on Tuesday as South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said that school will probably remain closed until the end of April.
What that means for high school athletics is still as murky as ever though.
With no school in session, practices and games are generally off the docket as the well, meaning it could be May before high school teams are allowed to resume normal activities.
“Honestly, as far as spring sports go, it’s not a good sign,” South Florence baseball coach Kenny Gray said of Tuesday’s announcement. “…Everything changes day to day and week to week. You really don’t know what’s going to happen in the next few weeks. We can hold out hope that they’ll be able to salvage something out of the season, but honestly, if we don’t go back to school until May, it’s going to be very difficult to try to squeeze anything in as far as spring sports are concerned.”
The South Carolina High School League is scheduled to have a conference call on April 2 in regard to the fate of spring sports moving forward. It announced March 16 that all athletic activities would be suspended until at least April 6.
“We’ve still got our fingers crossed that the High School League will allow us to have some form of season this year,” Wilson softball coach Myron Frieson said. “When this was announced to begin with, our hope was for a suspended season and it still is — a suspended season and not a canceled one.”
The SCHSL had announced earlier that extending the season into June might be a possibility, Gray said, and that could open the door for some type of revised playoff format at least.
“At the end of the day in baseball and really all sports, it comes down to your region record as to whether or not you make the playoffs,” Gray said. “So maybe we could work something out. It all depends on what the High School League can put together in that time frame.”
Condensing the regular season and the playoffs would be challenging, but still likely a preferable path instead of one that features no games at all, Frieson said.
“We’d have to hit the ground running when we got back,” he said. “But if that’s possible — I would enjoy that. My first priority would be the safety of my players and our fans, but if we can get this coronavirus under control and have some sort of finish to the season, I would enjoy that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.