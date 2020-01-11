FLORENCE, S.C. — There were several noticeable themes as the Florence Athletic Hall of Fame held its 2020 induction ceremony.
The first was this year’s class had a strong presence on the diamond as baseball was the main sport for three of the inductees and a secondary sport for three others.
The second was it was a big night for McClenaghan High and the Citadel as three of the inductees graduated from the high school and three went to the Charleston-area college.
The third and overwhelming theme of the night, however, was family — evidenced most strongly by brothers “Smitty” and “Buster” Holland joining 2018 Hall of Famer John Holland on Saturday at the Florence Center as two of the seven new members.
“I’m honored to be inducted into this particular Hall of Fame,” Buster Holland said. “I’ll be joining my brother John from last year and my brother Smitty to follow. Some say I was probably boot-strapped into this particular Hall of Fame, but I’ll take it any way I can get it.”
The second Holland inductee graduated from McClenaghan High in 1965 and the Citadel in 1969. He was a three-year letter-winner in baseball in high school and a four-year one with the Bulldogs, batting .353 for his career and earning a spot in the Citadel Hall of Fame as well.
Smitty Holland graduated from McClenaghan High in 1964. He lettered two years in football and three in baseball, posting an 11-1 record with three no-hitters his senior season. He signed with the Philadelphia Phillies and played six years in the minors.
“It’s been over five decades since I’ve been involved in an athletic event here in Florence,” Smitty Holland said. “What a great way to come home.
“…The good Lord gave me the ability to be a gifted athlete and he placed special individuals beside me — coaches, teammates and family.”
Family was also at the forefront for Scotty Keefe, the Florence Christian School and Francis Marion baseball standout. Keefe, now a longtime coach and athletic director at FCS, was surrounded by numerous family members, but made sure to speak about his father, who died five months ago.
“He would have really cherished this moment,” Keefe said. “I want to thank my wife and my children, and my younger brother who constantly, constantly challenged me and pushed me.”
Dondi Gardner obviously had his father on his mind as well as he accepted the award for the late Donald Gardner Sr. The elder Gardner graduated from Florence High School in 1944 and was an All-State football player and Shrine Bowl selection in 1943.
“It was obviously a great honor for my dad and to be able to accept this award for him,” Dondi Gardner said. “It’s something he deserved. He was very humble.”
Coaches were also thanked as being big motivators and influences for a number of inductees.
“You don’t receive this award without other people helping you,” Terry Grantham Sr. said. “…Playing high school baseball with Fisher DeBerry was great. What a motivational coach he was.”
Grantham graduated from McClenaghan High School in 1971 as a three-sport star. He played in the Shrine Bowl and North-South game his senior year before going on to the University of Tampa.
Kermit Moore graduated in 1974 from Wilson High, where he played baseball and basketball. He played at several colleges before coming home to coach and referee in Florence Recreation Department leagues.
Moore thanked several coaches as well as his members of his family and extended family who were in attendance.
“I want to thank you guys for showing up for this opportunity,” he said. “I appreciate it and I thank God for all that he’s done in my life, and in the life of my family and players.”
South Florence and Citadel football standout Micah Young closed out the evening with a special message to members of the previous classes who were in attendance for the 15th anniversary celebration.
“You guys are what we looked up to,” the Wilson High coach said. “I’ve been teaching 20 years, coaching 20 years. This is what it’s about — doing these things for these kids and having ya’ll as role models for these kids and to be there for them.”
The King’s Academy sporting clays and boys’ soccer teams were recognized for winning state championships last season and Dr. Allie Brooks was the guest speaker.
