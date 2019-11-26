DILLON, S.C. — In terms of experience, the two teams meeting in Friday’s Class 3A lower state final couldn’t be more different.
Dillon has now reached the state semifinals in 18 of the last 19 seasons, and is aiming to play in its 11th state championship game in the past 12 years.
May River? First trip to this round of the playoffs in team history, but the Sharks get the added advantage of hosting Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest in Bluffton.
“Our kids have really responded to what we’ve been trying to do this year and we’re extremely fortunate to be playing at this time,” Wildcats coach Jackie Hayes said.
In contrast to last year’s dominant team that was undefeated until the championship game, the Wildcats have had to persevere more this season and find ways to win close ballgames.
They defeated Gilbert 41-34 in overtime last week and edged Wade Hampton 28-21 the week prior.
Dillon also saw its 52-game region winning streak come to an end this year with a 38-30 loss at Aynor.
“Aynor had an outstanding football team,” Hayes said. “They’re well-coached and had a lot of seniors and players that had been there for a while. But our guys have refocused a little bit since then.”
So far, that’s the Wildcats’ (11-1) only loss of the season. They’ve won five straight and are outscoring opponents 504-194 this year behind an experienced offense and aggressive defense.
Quarterback Jay Lester has thrown for well over 1,000 yards, with most of those going to Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, who had 938 yards receiving and 12 scores prior to last week’s win.
The offense has been held under 30 points only twice this season, and they’re looking at a shot at another title. The winner of this contest will face either Chapman or Camden on Dec. 7 at 3 p.m. at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia.
“We’ve got to be able to run the ball, but also mix it up with the running and passing game,” said Hayes. “We’re going to try to do just like they do and control the game on the offensive side of the ball.”
The Sharks are predicated on ball control with a highly successful rushing attack. Ahmad Green scored all three touchdowns in last week’s 21-17 victory over Strom Thurmond. Donovan Ling provides a 1-2 punch in the backfield, but the Sharks’ strength likely lies in their offensive line.
“Their strong point is their running back,” Hayes said. “They’ve got a big offensive line and big blocking backs, so I’m sure they’re going to try to control the game running the football.
“By far they’ve got the biggest offensive line we’ve faced all year, so we’ve just got to get down and dirty and play hard-nosed football.”
May River has outscored its opponents 494-161 and hasn’t allowed more than 22 points in any playoff game so far.
“It’s going to be a challenge,” Hayes said. “Whenever you get to this time of the year, there’s two good teams left. It just boils down to basically who makes the fewest mistakes.”
