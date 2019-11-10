HARTSVILLE, S.C. - The Coker University women's basketball team looks to leave it all on the floor in 2019-20.
The Cobras won five games a season ago, with four of them in South Atlantic Conference play. Fifth-year coach Shannon Johnson is challenging her team to compete on a nightly basis in a tough conference, she said.
"Our goals are to take advantage of and grow from our non-conference games to help us prepare for league play, and also to compete on a nightly basis in the South Atlantic Conference," said Johnson. "We have some experienced players this year that will be able to perform night in and night out."
Johnson stated that she she has much higher expectations across the board for every player this year, as the Cobras bring back a lot of experience.
"I hold high expectations for the entire team this season," said Johnson. "We are going to be successful if we all can accept our roles and finish each game. We are depending on our experience this season. We are working on developing more consistency from game to game."
The Cobras return 13 players from last year and also welcome four new players to the fold. Included in the group of returners is a member of last year's SAC All-Freshman team in Saquita Joyner.
"We are looking for our returners to put up some big numbers this season and lead our team in a positive direction," said Johnson. "We have five seniors who will play the bulk of the minutes and set the pace for us to be successful. Our sophomores will be ready this season after getting a year of experience and learning how to be productive in this conference."
Johnson is also looking for some key roles out of her incoming freshman class.
"We are looking for our newcomers to hone their craft each and every day to be successful," said Johnson. "They all played significant roles on their high school teams, so we want them to learn and be able to compete at this level."
Johnson noted that the newcomers have challenged the returners in practice, and she likes the intensity she has seen.
"Our newcomers have been hungry in practice and pushing our returners daily, and that is what we need in practice," said Johnson. "We are being patient but we are working hard to reach a common goal and that is to be successful on the court."
Coker opened the 2019-20 campaign at Mount Olive on Saturday with a 62-57 loss. The Cobras next travel to the College of Charleston for a Division I exhibition on Tuesday.
They’ll host Erskine in their home opener on Nov. 16 before welcoming Converse for a midweek contest on Nov. 19. Coker begins conference play on Nov. 26 at Wingate.
"Our toughest stretch of schedule will definitely be within our conference," explained Johnson. "Every night we will have to go out and play our best. This is one of the toughest conferences and we are happy to play against top-notch competition. We want to focus on getting better as a unit and taking each game one by one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.