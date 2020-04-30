Morning News
DARLINGTON, S.C. — “Can’t wait.”
That was the response by last year’s Southern 500 winner Erik Jones on Twitter when NASCAR announced that racing would resume in May at the “Track Too Tough to Tame.”
He wasn’t alone.
“Ready to get back to the track!” tweeted Cole Custer, who won last year’s Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 race in Darlington. “Gonna be interesting adapting to a new schedule, but it will be a fun challenge! Applaud @NASCAR for taking all the steps to get us back racing!”
Cup Series drivers haven’t been behind the wheel for a non-virtual race since the FanShield 500 on March 8 at Phoenix Raceway, so at least one driver is already marking the days off his calendar.
“17 more days until throwing those legs over to strap in! We’re going racing!!” Bubba Wallace tweeted.
It will have been more than two months when drivers finally begin to take meaningful laps again on May 17 in what is scheduled to a be 400-mile race around the Lady in Black. While happy to be back, some drivers acknowledged how different the race day experience is likely to be.
“I’m excited to get back racing,” seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson tweeted. “Safety is obviously the most important thing & I know NASCAR has been working to ensure that we have the necessary safety precautions in place. While it’s unfortunate that there won’t be fans in the stands, it’s obviously necessary at this time.”
Several drivers echoed Johnson’s sentiments, with former champion Brad Keselowski pointing out how much the fans will be missed as both Cup races and the Xfinity race at Darlington Raceway will be held without spectators in attendance.
“It’s nearly impossible to create a perfect schedule, but @NASCAR worked hard & has done a great job to make racing happen again,” Keselowski tweeted. “Things will look different when we return but the changes are necessary for the safety of everyone who makes our races successful, especially our fans.
“We’ll be missing the fans, but we’ve got some of the best in sports and their energy will still be felt when we strap back in. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”
