The city of Hartsville has released its 2020 calendar of special events sponsored by the city.
This year, residents and visitors can look forward to many of the traditional events that they know and love as well as a new addition on the calendar.
The proposed 2020 events calendar features a new city-sponsored event, Touch a Truck which will give event-goers the opportunity to connect with all city departments and even take a look inside the city vehicles that they see around the city each day.
The events for the year begin with the Community Easter Eggstravaganza held on the grounds of Coker University. The fan favorite Downtown Block Parties will light up College Avenue again this year on Thursdays in the spring and fall.
Main Street Hartsville will bring the Hartsville Farmers Market back downtown on the second Saturday of the month from April to December. This event brings local farms, artisans, and more downtown for shoppers looking for unique, local goods.
The Screen on the Green movie series will be back in Burry Park this summer for exciting Saturday nights on the green sponsored by local businesses.
The nationwide PARK(ing) Day movement will also return to the streets of Hartsville in September as parking spots are transformed into specialized “mini parklets” for residents to enjoy for the day.
Treats on the Streets will bring thousands of kids to Downtown yet again this year for a fun and candy filled night.
Finally, the city will conclude the year with the annual Hartsville for the Holidays event series that features the Centennial Tree Lighting, Downtown Holiday Open House, and more.
“Our office took advantage of the holiday break to reset and get energized and ready for a new calendar of events for 2020,” said Special Events Coordinator Samantha Altman. “We have already been contacting vendors and getting people in place to have yet another successful year of events in Hartsville.”
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are welcome for each of the events. Those interested should contact Samantha Altman at 843.917.0583.
Hartsville also has a variety of individually organized events that will be announced by the organizers throughout the year. These events can be found on visithartsvillesc.com/events or on Facebook at Visit Hartsville, SC as available.
