LATE FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

Step of Faith 91

Emmanuel 44

RIDGELAND, S.C. -- Emmanuel Christian's Jeffery Powell scored a team-high 14 points.

ECS 15 4 6 19-44

SOF 20 33 15 23- 91 

EMMANUEL (44)

Jones 8, Jeffery Powell 14, Jacobs 2, Johnson 6, Batts 2, Atkinson 3, Hendrix 2.

