TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. — It’s been a few years since Emerald Lake hosted a water ski tournament, so what better way to start back than with one of the biggest in the state?
On Saturday, the Emerald Lake Water Ski Club will once again be the site of competition as the S.C. State Championships will be held starting at 8:30 a.m. and lasting well into the afternoon.
“We’ll have participants from all over the state of South Carolina competing in slalom, trick skiing and jump skiing,” tournament director Mark Skeen said. “We’ll start with the younger kids first and work our way to the older competitors with each event. Slalom will be in the morning followed by trick and jump skiing in the afternoon.”
There will be several age divisions for each event ranging from skiers as young as 7 or 8 all the way to those in their 60s, Skeen said.
While trophies are generally handed out to the junior division winners, this tournament also has the bonus of allowing skiers to qualify for the regional and national tournaments.
“It is sanctioned by USA Water Ski, which is our national governing body,” Skeen said. “This year’s regional tournament is actually going to be held on a private lake in Greenwood and then the national tournament will be held in Florida later on in August.
“But there are qualification opportunities for every skier to be able to qualify for those next events.”
Emerald Lake has held several junior competitions in the past, bringing in competitors from across the Southeast, and Skeen is glad to be able to bring the competition back.
“We’re excited about getting started back again,” he said. “We’re happy to have (the state tournament) back and we’re looking forward to having people from all over the state come into Florence.”
Spectators are welcome and there is no cost to enter, Skeen said. With than in mind, there will be several safety measures in place as the tournament will follow the COVID-19 safety guidelines handed down by USA Water Ski, he added.
“Our governing body has rules, and those are guidelines we’ll be following as it relates to social distancing and things like that,” Skeen said. “This event is 100% outside, so everyone should be able to keep a safe distance and not have any issues.”
