MARION — Hartsville’s Cesare Edwards scored a team-high 25 points in Hartsville’s 83 — 64 win over Marion Saturday.
Teammate Jamari Briggs added 10 points.
T.J. Sanders led Marion with a team-high 20 points.
H 19 18 19 27— 83
M 13 15 24 12 — 64
HARTSVILLE (83)
Jamari Briggs 13, Knox 2, Harry 2, Cesare Edwards 25, Blue 11, Elijah Thaggard 13, White 6, Winburn 2, Huggins 9.
MARION (64)
McCullough 10, Wilson 8, Vaught 9, T.J. Sanders 20, Charles 2, Mac Washington 13, Fling 2.
Trinity-Byrnes 76 Laurence Manning 66
CONWAY — Jordan Jones scored a game-high 28 to lead Trinity-Byrnes to a 76-66 win over Laurence Manning in the 3rd-place game at Conway Christian Christmas Tournament on Saturday.
Jones was also named to the all-tournament team.
Amarion Coletran added 15 points for the Titans.
Trinity-Byrnes outscored the Swampcats 41-34 in the first half.
Laurence Manning Umar Lawson scored a team-high 23 points and was also named to the all-tournament team.
T-B 21 20 18 17 —76
LMA 8 26 19 13 — 66
TRINITY-BYRNES (76)
Jordan Jones 28, McLeod 1, Warren 3, Nick Ford 13, Spencer Scott 12, Fajardo 2, Edwards 2, Amarion Coletrain 15.
LAURENCE MANNING (66)
D.Medley 6, Harris 4, Umar Lawson 23, Sanders 2, Lee 6, Sigler 2, Brandon King 21, A.Medley 2.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Marion 73 Hartsville 65
MARION, S.C. — Marion’s Tonaja Lester scored a team-high 19 points.
Teammate Mariah Moody added 16 points.
Hartsville’s Jazolyn Pendergrass scored a game-high 25 points and Lauren Thomas added 12 points.
H 17 11 20 17 — 65
M 16 27 14 16 — 73
HARTSVILLE (65)
Knox 6, Benjamin 7, Hudson 9, Lauren Thomas 12, Sutton 6, Jazolyn Pendergrass 25.
MARION (73)
Mariah Moody 16, Tanaja Lester 19, Precious Davis 13, Allen 3, Britt 7, Barnes 6, Howard 2, K. Davis 6, Rogers 1.
LATE FRIDAY BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Darlington 87 Lamar 43
DARLINGTON — Darlington’s Qua’Liek Lewis scored a game-high 18 points.
Teammate Daniel Perkins added 13 points.
L 9 18 10 6 — 43
D 27 24 19 17 — 87
LAMAR (43)
Martin 14, Higgins 5, Dolford 6, Jones 7, Miller 7, Depugh 4.
DARLINGTON (87)
Dubose 6, Deuce Hudson 10, Davis 3, Daniel Perkins 13, Bowens 2, Samuel 6, Qua’liek Lewis 18, Ross 2, Williams 6, Scott 3, Ham 7, Brown 2, Gary 8.
Clarendon Hall 80 Trinity-Byrnes 65
CONWAY — Trinity-Byrnes’ Jordan Jones scored a team-high 23 points.
Teammate Amarion Coletrain added 16 points.
CH 9 20 23 28 — 80
TB 15 10 11 29 — 65
TRINITY-BYRNES (65)
Amarion Coletrain 16, Scott 4, Cam Ellis 1, Nick Ford 15, Jordan Jones 23, Saragba 6.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
McBee 58 Lewisville 29
RICHBURG — McBee’s Tyneshia Hickman scored a game-high 28 points.
M 16 21 14 7 — 58
L 9 7 5 8 — 29
MCBEE (61)
Tyneshia Hickman 28, Jalen Peterson 13, Harper 6, J.Johnson 2, B. Johnson 6, Quick 1.
