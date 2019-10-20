EdVenture Hartsville will join Main Street Hartsville for the annual Treats on the Streets event on Thursday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The children’s museum will be participating in trick-or-treating during the event’s designated hours while candy supplies last.
Treats on the Streets is free and open to the public.
EdVenture Hartsville will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday in preparation for the event.
Learn more about Main Street Hartsville and Treats on the Streets at https://visithartsvillesc.com/event/treats-on-the-streets-2019.
The mission of EdVenture is to inspire children to experience the joy of learning. EdVenture Hartsville, powered by the Byerly Foundation, is at 146 W. Carolina Ave. For hours, directions, and more information, visit edventure.org.
