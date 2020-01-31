TURBEVILLE, S.C. — With it being senior night, Keyon Wilson started on the bench for East Clarendon during Friday’s matchup against Hannah-Pamplico.
“We let the seniors start for us, and he understood that,” Wolverines coach Seneca Barron said. “But he is the Energizer Bunny for us.”
That was evident in the fourth quarter as Wilson scored three straight buckets to cap off an 11-0 run by ECHS that helped rally the Wolverines to a 66-60 victory over the Raiders.
The come-from-behind win kept EC from having back-to-back Region 7-2A losses after dropping Tuesday’s game against Carvers Bay.
“Last three games, we’ve been playing badly,” Barron said. “We took the loss last time and unfortunately sometimes losing helps the team regroup. We’re senior heavy, so we’ve just got to play better.”
It was H-P that got off to a good start as they turned a 5-0 deficit into a 17-15 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders led 26-24 at halftime and were up 49-43 entering the final stanza before EC went on its big run to turn the tide.
Jalen Bryant, a senior, got things started with a three-pointer. After a bucket by leading scorer Jaquil Wilson put the Wolverines up 54-53, it was Keyon Wilson’s surge that all but put the game out of reach.
“I think senior night had lot to do with it,” Barron said. “I think they just came out flat with the emotions of senior night, but we started to get back to the norm of what we started the season with.”
Jaquail Wilson scored 19 to lead the Wolverines followed by Tyjhai Calvin and Marquis Pearson with 12. Keyon Wilson added 10.
It was a rough ending for the Raiders, who not long after losing the lead lost their coach. Jimmy Williams was assessed two technical fouls and then ejected for arguing about foul calls, which would up being 15-3 in the Wolverines’ favor in the second half.
Davian Coaxum and Cyrus Ellison led the way all night for H-P. Coaxum finished with a game-high 22 points and Ellison added 17. Jordan Lawson finished with 10.
HP 17 9 23 11 — 60
EC 15 9 19 23 — 66
HANNAH-PAMPLICO (60)
Poston 4, Davian Coaxum 22, Cyrus Ellison 17, Calcutt 7, Jordan Lawson 10.
EAST CLARENDON (66)
Jaquail Wilson 19, Tyjhai Calvin 12, Marquis Pearson 12, Keyon Wilson 10, Bryant 7, Strickland 3, Cooper 2, Baker 1.
RECORDS: EC 15-4, 9-1. HP 2-14, 1-9
NEXT GAMES: The Wolverines travel to Kingstree on Tuesday while the Raiders host Andrews.
