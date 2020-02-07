FLORENCE, S.C. – Maybe it was the wind, which was gusting heavily at times during the Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team’s season-opener Friday.
Maybe Hunter Baker, who was trying to be aggressive, got a better swing than he thought on an elevated pitch.
Either way, the result was a perfect beginning for the Stingers as they opened Dailey Field with a bang – and a victory.
Baker’s leadoff home run in the bottom of the first was the start of a three-run inning, and FDTC got stellar pitching for most of the game en route to an 8-1 victory over Roane State.
The Stingers (1-0) will try to win their second game at their new on-campus home today at 10 a.m. against Patrick Henry.
“It was nice to have the opportunity to represent the college on your college campus,” Tech coach Preston McDonald said following the victory. “So that was a good feeling. Playing the first game out here, it’s taken a lot of work from a lot of different people to make this happen.
“To finally be here is kind of a dream come true.”
McDonald couldn’t have asked for a better start from his club, either. Starting pitcher Jermaine Vanheyningen had a 1-2-3 top of the first, then Baker gave the home fans some early fireworks with a blast to left center field that kept carrying until it landed past the outfield fence.
“I had no idea,” Baker said when asked if he thought he got enough of the pitch to put it out. “I hit it more in the gap and I thought for sure it was going to be a double or a triple, so I was running pretty fast.
“Once I saw it go over, I got really excited and kept running full speed to home.”
It was the first of four hits in the inning for the Stingers, who got an RBI single from Charlie Corum and Daniel Gueldner also tripled in a run.
“We got off to a good start in the first inning,” McDonald said. “We got out and first batter hits a home run, and then we were able to grind out a couple more runs. It’s exciting to get off to start like that and then get the win.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to learn from our mistakes and build on that.”
Corum had a big day for Tech. He went 2 for 2 with a walk, three runs scored and three RBI. His two-run double in the fifth inning was part of another three-run frame for the Stingers.
“I thought our guys were able to barrel up some balls, and with the wind the way it was, the ball carried a lot more than it normally would, especially to left,” McDonald said.
The wind didn’t bother the FDTC pitching staff that much. Vanheyningen didn’t allow a run or a hit in three innings of work and struck out three. Connor Campbell allowed just one hit over three innings of work with four punchouts.
Meanwhile the Tech offense kept adding on more runs. Josearmando Diaz had a sacrifice fly in the third, and the Stingers also scored on an error.
Gueldner also collected his second RBI in the fifth by ripping an RBI single.
“Great experience,” Baker said of the game. “Crowd came out, it’s a really beautiful field and it doesn’t get much better for this for JUCO baseball.”
