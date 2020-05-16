DARLINGTON, S.C. — Slowly but surely, businesses and restaurants are beginning to open back up as the nation tries to rebound from the economic shutdown brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
That includes the sports world, which saw the Ultimate Fighting Championship back in action last weekend, but likely has today circled on its calendar in terms of being a litmus test.
Make no mistake about it — a lot of eyes will be on Darlington Raceway this weekend as NASCAR returns for a 3:30 p.m. showcase event in The Real Heroes 400.
And the drivers are acutely aware of that fact.
“Obviously the eyes are on the sport, but we’ve already been through this,” driver Kevin Harvick said. “The UFC has already been in the ring. … Obviously they already had a fighter test positive (for coronavirus) and how they worked through that.
“…Our competitors and our crew guys and everybody that’s at the race track need to remind themselves when they leave their house that the world is watching, and our country especially is watching. We need to make sure that we make all the right moves.”
The pressure will be there to make sure things run smoothly not only in terms of the safety and testing procedures, but also performance after getting back on the track with no practice following a near two-month layoff.
“I think that pressure is there every weekend that we’re racing,” defending Southern 500 champion Erik Jones said. “… At the same time, all 40 of us are some of the best drivers in the world and we wouldn’t be in the (NASCAR) Cup Series if we weren’t capable of being there.
“Obviously you’re going to be a little bit rusty when you hope back in, and in your mind, you use caution, right?”
Other drivers echoed the idea of taking a cautious approach during the first few turns as they adjust to the feel of the car and the speed of racing again.
“I think a lot of people are going to be watching, so it’s going to be a really big day on Sunday to make sure we put on a good show and not do anything too bad — like going into Turn 1 and wrecking 20 cars,” Ryan Blaney said. “And I feel like we’re all professional enough not to do that it. It’s a long race and everyone knows what’s at stake of making not only NASCAR look good making our sponsors look good as well. They’re going through hard times just like everybody else.
“… I feel like all of us are going to be very courteous to one another, especially getting going.”
Darlington will host three events during the next four days, and Kurt Busch viewed the upcoming schedule as an opportunity for some sense of a return to normalcy for not only the drivers and the teams but the television audience as well.
“At the end of the day, we’re hopeful that this is a light at the end of the tunnel that people can see,” Busch said. “Or as a beacon that shining out there going this is a professional sport with competitors, and millions of dollars and TV and teams and sponsorships that create a sense of balance of, ‘Wow, if they can do it, we can do it.’
“All other sports have many more hurdles that they have to overcome, and for us it’s exciting that we have our chance to go out there and just compete.”
