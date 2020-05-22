DARLINGTON, S.C. — Wednesday marked the first midweek NASCAR race since 1984, but it was just the first as NASCAR’s revised schedule has a few more events planned moving forward.
And for the most part, the drivers don’t seem to mind the change in schedule, although some would like to get back to more of a routine.
“Yeah, I think it's fine,” Kyle Busch said following the Toyota 500. “I think once you get back to practicing, qualifying, racing — having Wednesday night shows (where) you show up in the morning, you have inspection, you practice, you qualify, you have inspection before the race I guess, (and) then you go race.”
There are at least two more midweek races on the docket, starting with next week’s Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is slated for June 10 at Martinsville.
“Certainly I think, especially during the summer months, there's an opportunity for us to own the summer where there's less sports going on,” said Denny Hamlin, who won Wednesday night’s race. “I mean, NASCAR has a great fan base as it is, no matter what's on TV. (We’ve) got a very avid fan base. Certainly believe that we can make it work. I think the fans and a lot of people have spoken about midweek races. It's unfortunate that we're in the position that we are, that it's forced our hand to do it.”
The idea of adding races during the week has been brought up before in an effort to condense the NASCAR season, which lasts from February to November.
“Yeah, I would feel fine with it,” Busch said of a shorter season. “I wouldn't mind it at all. I think you typically always start the Daytona 500 around Presidents Day weekend. That's kind of always been our kickoff. It's typically ended in November. Arguably is November too late? Maybe, maybe not. People can argue that point.
“It lends its opportunity when you put weekday races in to either, A, shorten the schedule or, B, give more breaks for the teams or drivers. This year we were going to have a two-week break in the summertime. I don't foresee that happening.”
For Kevin Harvick, who won Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400, the decision is likely going to come down to how many people tune in on television. The numbers for NASCAR’s return have been very good, with Sunday’s race drawing 6.32 million viewers on Fox and Wednesday’s clocking in at 2.06 million on Fox Sports 1, according to the Charlotte Observer.
“In the end, the telltale sign is going to be when those TV numbers come out,” Harvick said. “If they're good, that's what drives everything. That's what everybody sells their sponsorship on, that's what we all want to see, is great TV numbers.
“We'd love the fans at the racetrack, but in the end the biggest stick comes from how many people turn on the TV.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.