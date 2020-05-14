DARLINGTON, S.C. — The temperature for the start of the 2019 Southern 500 was cooled by a near four-hour rain delay that didn’t see the drivers cross the finish line until after 1 a.m.
Sunday’s The Real Heroes 400 isn’t likely going to be delayed by weather, but the near 90-degree temperatures that are projected will have an effect on a track like Darlington Raceway.
“Each of our upcoming races are all going to be in different time slots,” driver Kurt Busch said Thursday during a teleconference. "The track grip levels are going to be very different than they’ve shown for patterns in the years past. So this race — I want everybody to look at how bleached out the asphalt will look when we turn on that broadcast on Sunday.
“You’re going to look and go, ‘Wow, I don’t even recognize the racetrack.”’
Busch was referring to the fact that the 1.366-mile oval will not have the usual wear and tear on it that it does for a regular NASCAR Cup Series race weekend. Practice, qualifying and the Xfinity race that’s run the day before are not on the docket this year.
“No Xfinity Series, no trucks — nobody that’s put any kind of rubber down from the practice sessions,” Busch said. “So the whole thing will be a whole different look. It will get built up with rubber and be slicker in the daytime. Turns 1 and 2 have the sun beating down on it harder.
“…So this will be a big challenge right off the bat with a 400-miler (and) everybody’s physical level will be tested, mental level, and adjusting to track conditions. This on a scale of 1 to 10 is a 9.5 to start off with.”
Sunday will be the first spring race at the track in nearly a decade, so what worked for teams during last year’s Southern 500 in September might not necessarily work this time around, driver Kevin Harvick added.
“You don’t know what conditions you’re really kind of facing just because of the fact that Darlington last year, (the race) went into the night and this time it will be a relatively warm day and in the sun most of the day," Harvick said. "Darlington is a very sensitive-temperature track, so you kind of have to evolve as the race evolves.
“…You take those common trends, you take those things that we needed to do differently from the last race and try to blend all those things together.”
Darlington’s second NASCAR Cup Series race will be held on Wednesday night, but Hedrick Motorsports crew chief Chad Knaus believes teams are likely going to put a lot of stock in what happens Sunday.
“What happens if you go and you run well — X, and what happens if you and you don’t run well — Y, right?” he said. “We’ve got a couple of options right now of what we would do — us personally with the (No.) 24 car. If we go to the racetrack and things don’t go the way we want them to, we’ve got a whole other package to put in our next race car to take to the racetrack.
“...But I do think that if you see a car go out there and run really well on Sunday, my (bet) would be on he’s probably going to come back and run pretty well on Wednesday.”
