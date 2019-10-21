Student interns 2

CONTRIBUTED Hartsville High School student intern signees.

 CONTRIBUTED

DARLINGTON — Twenty-seven Darlington County School District students will get genuine work-based experience this fall during 12-week paid internships at local businesses.

The students and the 13 employers participated in a Fall Signing Day on Sept. 19 at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology’s Conference Center.

School guidance counselors recommended the student interns. Before the celebratory Signing Day at Mayo High School, all of the students underwent professional skills training and interviewed for the available positions with their schools’ career specialists.

The paid internships will take place at the employers’ campuses and will help prepare the students for life after high school.

Superintendent of Education Tim Newman began the Key to Career program with the goal of providing life-changing opportunities for Darlington County students through partnerships with the business community. Since then, many businesses in the area jumped at the chance to partner in a meaningful way with the school district.

The student interns, along with the respective businesses, are:

Cody Amerson, Lamar High School — Amerson’s Nursery

Jasmine Newton, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina

Erica Williams, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina

Darionne Garner, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — CareSouth Carolina

Andrew Rivera, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina

Ashanti Milling, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina

Tanesha Woodham, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — CareSouth Carolina

Dashia Harrison, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina

Destiny Miles, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina

Michela Shirley, Darlington High School — Carolina Bank

Malaisha McLeod, Hartsville High School — Carolina Bank

Nicholas Shoemake, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — City of Hartsville

Samantha Dorriety, Hartsville High School — City of Hartsville

Ja’Mario Cockfield, Hartsville High School — City of Hartsville

Quenton Baker, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — City of Hartsville

Jeremy Bochette, Lamar High School — City of Hartsville

Makenna Benjamin, Darlington High School — Darlington County School District Technology Department

Austin Sturkie, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Gibson’s Wheel Alignment and Tire

Don Clark, Hartsville High School — Howle Law Firm

Chase Hall, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Hogge Precision

Dalton Jefferson, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Hogge Precision

Kirsten Evans, Darlington High School — Indigo Salon and Day Spa/The Elevate Consultants

Cameron Weatherford, Darlington High School — Indigo Salon and Day Spa/The Elevate Consultants

Jayla Hyman, Darlington High School — Jeffords Insurance Agency

Hunter Minshew, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Lucas, Warr, White, and Mitchell

Cody Kidd, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — MKA Mechanical

Jordan Blackmon, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Out of This World Screen Printing

If businesses are interested in participating in the Key to Career program, please contact the district’s Business Engagement Coordinator, Quinetta Buterbaugh, at 843-398-3520.

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.