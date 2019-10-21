DARLINGTON — Twenty-seven Darlington County School District students will get genuine work-based experience this fall during 12-week paid internships at local businesses.
The students and the 13 employers participated in a Fall Signing Day on Sept. 19 at Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology’s Conference Center.
School guidance counselors recommended the student interns. Before the celebratory Signing Day at Mayo High School, all of the students underwent professional skills training and interviewed for the available positions with their schools’ career specialists.
The paid internships will take place at the employers’ campuses and will help prepare the students for life after high school.
Superintendent of Education Tim Newman began the Key to Career program with the goal of providing life-changing opportunities for Darlington County students through partnerships with the business community. Since then, many businesses in the area jumped at the chance to partner in a meaningful way with the school district.
The student interns, along with the respective businesses, are:
Cody Amerson, Lamar High School — Amerson’s Nursery
Jasmine Newton, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina
Erica Williams, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina
Darionne Garner, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — CareSouth Carolina
Andrew Rivera, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina
Ashanti Milling, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina
Tanesha Woodham, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — CareSouth Carolina
Dashia Harrison, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina
Destiny Miles, Darlington High School — CareSouth Carolina
Michela Shirley, Darlington High School — Carolina Bank
Malaisha McLeod, Hartsville High School — Carolina Bank
Nicholas Shoemake, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — City of Hartsville
Samantha Dorriety, Hartsville High School — City of Hartsville
Ja’Mario Cockfield, Hartsville High School — City of Hartsville
Quenton Baker, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — City of Hartsville
Jeremy Bochette, Lamar High School — City of Hartsville
Makenna Benjamin, Darlington High School — Darlington County School District Technology Department
Austin Sturkie, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Gibson’s Wheel Alignment and Tire
Don Clark, Hartsville High School — Howle Law Firm
Chase Hall, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Hogge Precision
Dalton Jefferson, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Hogge Precision
Kirsten Evans, Darlington High School — Indigo Salon and Day Spa/The Elevate Consultants
Cameron Weatherford, Darlington High School — Indigo Salon and Day Spa/The Elevate Consultants
Jayla Hyman, Darlington High School — Jeffords Insurance Agency
Hunter Minshew, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Lucas, Warr, White, and Mitchell
Cody Kidd, Hartsville High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — MKA Mechanical
Jordan Blackmon, Darlington High School and Darlington County Institute of Technology — Out of This World Screen Printing
If businesses are interested in participating in the Key to Career program, please contact the district’s Business Engagement Coordinator, Quinetta Buterbaugh, at 843-398-3520.
