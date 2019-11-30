BLUFFTON, S.C. — Tyquan King's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:50 left gave Dillon a 35-21 lead, and the Wildcats held on to win 35-28 Friday over May River in the Class 3A lower-state final to reach the program's eighth consecutive state championship game.
Dillon won it all four consecutive times, from 2012-15 in Class 2A, Division I. Then Wildcats won it all in 2017 in 3A. In this year's state final, the Wildcats will play a familiar foe in Chapman at 3 p.m. Dec. 7 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Chapman beat Dillon for the 2016 crown, and the Wildcats avenged that the very next year.
On Friday, the Sharks scored 14 unanswered points after Dillon led 28-7 at halftime. During that first half, King scored on a 2-yard run, followed by a 4-yard score from quarterback Jay Lester.
D 14 14 0 7— 35
MR 7 0 14 7 — 28
FIRST QUARTER
D— Daizion Alford 39 interception return ( Kavi Patel kick), 10:38.
MR— Ahmad Green 4 run (Bryce Summers kick), 7:52.
D— Nemo Squire 9 run (Patel kick), 4:15.
SECOND QUARTER
D— Tyquan King 2 run (Patel kick), 11:16.
MR— Jay Lester 4 run (Patel kick), 4:52.
THIRD QUARTER
MR— Terry Fields 2 run (Summers kick), 5:58.
MR— Rod Grant 1 run (Summers kick), 2:15
FOURTH QUARTER
D— King 1 run (Patel kick), 7:50.
MR — Fields 85 kickoff return (Summers kick), 7:37.
