FLORENCE, S.C. — Dillon Christian School entered Thursday’s matchup with Florence Christian School averaging about 80 points a game against SCISA teams.
The Warriors looked nothing like that in the first half against the Eagles — scoring only 17 points and trailing by eight entering the break.
The second half was an entirely different matter, however.
Spurred by senior Ian Bethea and Weston Glasgow, DCS outscored the Eagles 38-11 over the final 16 minutes for a come-from-behind 55-36 victory.
“We came out extremely flat,” Warriors coach Bo Stone said. “We just weren’t ready to play for whatever reason. Second half, we saw something and made an adjustment offensively at halftime and obviously it worked.”
Getting Bethea and Glasgow going was a big part of that. Bethea had no points in the first half and Glasgow only had three, but the duo combined for 27 after the break to pace DCS’ comeback. Bethea connected on four three-pointers, including three in the third quarter, to finish with a game-high 16 points. Glasgow added 14, including seven in the third quarter.
“We knew they were a very good shooting team and very athletic, so all week we were focusing on their two best players,” FCS coach Clay Bochette said. “We did a good job of shutting them down the first half and played fairly well offensively for us in the first half. But in the second half they got going and they got going inside, and our offense kind of sputtered.”
The Eagles started the game on a 10-0 run, but were outscored 24-7 in the third quarter and 14-4 in the fourth. Clayton Bochette was the lone player in double figures with 10.
Meanwhile DCS nearly had four reach double figures. Phillip Campbell added 10 and Josh Brown came up just short with nine points.
“Really good balance, even though we didn’t put up the numbers we normally do,” Stone said. “I really felt like shot selection in the second half was really good and we got what we did at the rim.”
DCS 4 13 24 14 – 55
FCS 12 13 7 4 – 36
DILLON CHRISTIAN (55)
Ian Bethea 16, Weston Glasgow 14, Phillip Cambell 10, Brown 9. Duran 4, Bailey 2.
FLORENCE CHRISTIAN (36)
Clayton Bochette 10, Jordan 7, Smith 5, Johnson 4, Rishmawi 4, Aikens 2, Kelly 2, Gray 2.
RECORDS: FCS 4-6. DCS 10-2.
NEXT GAMES: Florence Christian will host Ben Lippen today while Dillon Christian hosts Robert E. Lee today as well.
