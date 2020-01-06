LATE MONDAY 

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Buford 38

McBee 24

 

LANCASTER, S.C.  McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.

M 3 7 10 4 — 24

B 7 11 10 10 — 38

McBEE  (24)

Devon Bristow 12, Boyle 2, Brigman 6, Truell 2, Brown 2.

NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

RECORD: M 3-5.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Buford 39

McBee 26

LANCASTER, S.C.  McBee's Bella Johnson scored a team-high eight points.

M 4 14 2 6 — 26

B 12 16 3 8 — 39

McBEE  (26)

Hickman 7, Williams 2, Peterson 5, Jowers 2, Smith 2, Bella Johnson 8.

NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.

RECORD: M 4-3.

Pinewood Prep 27

Laurence Manning 21

MANNING, S.C.  Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 11 points.

LAURENCE MANNING  (21)

Breanna Boykin 11, Rickenbaker 5, Burns 3, Truett 2.

<&endagate>

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.