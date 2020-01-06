LATE MONDAY
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Buford 38
McBee 24
LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee's Devon Bristow scored a team-high 12 points and grabbed 26 rebounds.
M 3 7 10 4 — 24
B 7 11 10 10 — 38
McBEE (24)
Devon Bristow 12, Boyle 2, Brigman 6, Truell 2, Brown 2.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
RECORD: M 3-5.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Buford 39
McBee 26
LANCASTER, S.C. — McBee's Bella Johnson scored a team-high eight points.
M 4 14 2 6 — 26
B 12 16 3 8 — 39
McBEE (26)
Hickman 7, Williams 2, Peterson 5, Jowers 2, Smith 2, Bella Johnson 8.
NEXT GAME: McBee will host Timmonsville at 7 p.m. Jan. 14.
RECORD: M 4-3.
Pinewood Prep 27
Laurence Manning 21
MANNING, S.C. — Laurence Manning's Breanna Boykin scored a game-high 11 points.
LAURENCE MANNING (21)
Breanna Boykin 11, Rickenbaker 5, Burns 3, Truett 2.
<&endagate>
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.