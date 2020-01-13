DARLINGTON — Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis has announced the assignment of a deputy to serve as the school resource officer for the Darlington County Institute of Technology.
Previously, DCIT did not have an SRO designated to it and shared one with Darlington Middle School.
Deputy Matt Walters, who has 19 years of experience in law enforcement, has been assigned to DCIT. Most recently, Walters served as a corporal in the Patrol Division at the Sheriff’s Office.
Walters was certified as a school resource officer in 2016.
“There is nothing more important to me than the safety and security of our children,” Chavis said in announcing Walters’ assignment. “Adding an additional deputy to this large campus ensures we are providing a law enforcement presence that is necessary to protect the children and teachers.”
“As we continue to focus on the security and safety of our students, we are very pleased to be able to partner with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office to provide a school resource officer to the Darlington County Institute of Technology,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Tim Newman. “We also appreciate the efforts of the State Department of Education to secure the funding necessary to make this possible.”
Funding for the position was provided by the state School Safety Program. This program provides funding to hire certified law enforcement officers to serve as school resource officers throughout the state.
