FLORENCE, S.C. — Florence Green was in a little bit of bind as Joe Eddick’s squad was down two pitchers heading into Monday’s match with Hartsville Red.
Harley Davis made sure that wasn’t an issue as the right-hander went the distance and allowed just three hits and a pair of unearned runs.
The offense came alive just in time to give Davis the win — scoring four runs in its last two at-bats for a 5-2 come-from-behind victory at American Legion Field.
Florence (3-0) was scheduled to travel to Sumter on Tuesday before hosting Sumter on Thursday at 6 p.m. Hartsville (0-4) will host Lamar on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
“Harley pitched a great game,” Eddick said. “He hasn’t pitched a complete game in a while. We’re short two pitchers and he really showed up.
“Without him, we wouldn’t have had it, but we did get some hits at the end.”
Florence struggled offensively early on against Hartsville starter Brendan Lee, who also went the distance. Lee gave up just two hits and one run through the first four innings and Hartsville led 2-1 before Eddick’s squad was able to put some hits together.
A one-out walk to Jayden Earle opened the door as Marshall Brown followed with a double to put two runners in scoring position. Nic Eddick then came up with the big knock — a two-run single to put Florence up 3-2.
“We’ve got a pretty potent lineup if we can just get them all together,” coach Eddick said. “We haven’t been able to do that just yet because we haven’t been able to practice much, but they came through at the end.
“We’ve just got to get them all going at the same time.”
Florence added two more runs in the sixth behind Dylan Snyder’s solo homer and Brown’s RBI single. Brown and the younger Eddick combined for four of the team’s seven hits, with Snyder, John Coble and Shannon Jackson collecting the others. Jackson’s hit was an RBI double in the second that tied the game at 1-1.
Meanwhile Hartsville finished with three singles and both runs were unearned. Catcher Collin Reason scored the first on a throwing error in the second inning while Roddi Morris raced home for the second tally following a stolen base by Andrew Askins. Askins had reached via error on what would have been the final out of the inning.
“I think we left seven runners on and five in scoring position,” Hartsville coach Tony Gainey said. “We’ve got a really young team, mostly J.V. guys, and if someone gets that big hit, it’s going to get us on a roll. We just haven’t had it yet.
“…What I like about it is this hurts, and they don’t like losing. So it’s like I told them — we’ve gotten better. We played Sumter twice, who’s really good, and these guys are really good, so we’ve shown progress and gotten a little better each time.”
Reason reached base all three times at the plate with a walk, a HBP and a single. Michael Norris had the other base hit for Hartsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.