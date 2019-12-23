DARLINGTON — Darlington Raceway presented a $5,000 check Wednesday to the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation to go to a memorial park in Darlington — Carraway’s home.
The park will serve as a memorial to honor law enforcement officers and law enforcement K9s from across the state.
The donation was raised by the track through the Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K Nov. 1. The second annual running of the race this year had 100 runners in it who completed a course, under the lights, that included a lap around the track, a trip through the tunnel and some areas outside the track.
“We are pleased to make this donation in honor of Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, a lifelong Darlington resident, who lost his life in the line of duty on Oct. 3, 2018,”said Kerry Tharp, president of Darlington Raceway.
“We hosted a Terrence Carraway Memorial 5K event at Darlington Raceway on Nov. 1 and donated the proceeds from the event to the Terrence F. Carraway Foundation. The foundation is building a memorial park in Darlington, which will honor fallen heroes from South Carolina in Carraway’s honor. This is a season of giving, so to make this donation and support this worthy cause is something we were proud to do. It’s the right thing to do,” Tharp said.
On hand for the presentation were Allison Carraway — Sgt. Carraway’s widow — and members of the Carraway family, Darlington Mayor-elect Curtis Boyd, Darlington Police Chief Kelvin Washington, Greater Darlington Chamber of Commerce executive director Harriet Hobbs and members of the Darlington Fire Department.
