DARLINGTON — Diego Martin kicked a 32-yard field goal with 4:00 to play Friday night to lift Darlington to a 10-9 homecoming victory over Class 4A seventh-ranked North Myrtle Beach.
It was the Falcons’ first victory in two years, since a 38-35 victory on Oct. 13, 2017, at Lakewood.
Darlington tied the score at 7-7 with a touchdown by Tyrone Perkins.
The Falcons improve to 1-7, 1-2 in Region 6-4A and will host Marlboro County at 7:30 p.m.
Lamar 70, Timmonsville 0
LAMAR — Lamar’s Cam Galloway rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Teammate Tyler McManus passed for two touchdowns and also rushed for a touchdown.
Game Summary
T 0 0 0 0 — 0
L 24 19 7 20 — 70
FIRST QUARTER
L — Dajour Green 1 run (Rashad Johnson run), 9:39.
L — Cam Galloway 6 run (Ronnie Abson run), 5:31.
L — Tavaris Dolford 63 punt return (Jalen Langley pass from Tyler McManus), 1:38.
SECOND QUARTER
L — Green 11 pass from McManus (kick failed), 9:58.
L — Johnson 5 run (Will Hinchcliffe kick), 3:55
L — Galloway 6 run (Kick failed), :35.
THIRD QUARTER
L — Shane Amerson 1 run (kick failed), 5:24.
FOURTH QUARTER
L — Dolford 6 pass from McManus (kick failed), 9:54.
L — McManus 13 run (Hinchcliffe kick), 4:12.
L — Green 26 run (Hinchcliffe kick), :16.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L: Cam Galloway 11-126; Rashad Johnson 7-67; Dajour Green 6-64.
RECORDS: L: 6-2, 1-0 Region 1-A. T: 2-
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Great Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Timmonsville will host McBee at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
McBee 56, Great Falls 7
MCBEE — McBee’s Jaheim Wright rushed for 172 yards and one touchdown.
Teammate Elijah Williams had caught two touchdown passes and ran for another TD. Braddy Boyle rushed for 88 yards and a touch- down and an intecerception return for touchdown.
The Panthers improved to 1-7, 1-0 in Region 2-A and will travel to Timmonsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Trinity-Byrnes 51, Greenwood Chr. 20
DARLINGTON — Trinity-Byrnes’ Reggion Bennett rushed for 167 yards and two touchdowns in the Titans’ 51-20 victory over Greenwood Christian.
Teammate Donovan Lambert rushed for 71 yards and two touchdowns.
The Titans improved to 8-2, 3-0 SCISA Region 1-2A and will travel to Florence Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
