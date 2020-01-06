Darlington girls' basketball

Darlington's Asani Davis drives to the basket during Thursday's game against Cheraw in the first round of the Too Tough To Tame Tournament at Darlington High School.

 TAYLOR ADAMS/SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

DARLINGTON — Aryanna McPhail scored a team-high 11 points as Darlington fell to Camden 41-38 in the championship game of the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament on Friday.

Teammate Asani Davis added 10 points.

Camden’s Joyce Edwards scored a game-high 26 points.

The Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 23-16 in the first half.

C 8 15 9 9 — 41

D 8 8 9 13 — 38

CAMDEN (41)

Joyce Edwards 26, Carter 2, Peterson 2, Champain 4, Lee 5, Davis 2.

DARLINGTON ( 38)

Asani Davis 10, Aryanna McPhail 11, Jackson 5, Jones 1, Gee 2, Mayze 3, Joseph 6.

NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.

RECORDS: D 9-4.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Central 54 Lamar 49 (OT)

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 15 points in the third-place game at the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament at Darlington High School.

Teammate Jaimeke Dukes added 10 points.

The Silver Foxes were outscored 7-2 in overtime by Central.

L 9 13 15 10 2 — 49

C 13 9 10 15 7— 54

LAMAR (49)

Tavaris Dolford 15, Jaimeke Dukes 10, Martin 8, Depugh 7, Higgins 6, Miller 3.

NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

RECORD: L 0-13.

Subscribe to Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.