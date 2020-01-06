DARLINGTON — Aryanna McPhail scored a team-high 11 points as Darlington fell to Camden 41-38 in the championship game of the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament on Friday.
Teammate Asani Davis added 10 points.
Camden’s Joyce Edwards scored a game-high 26 points.
The Bulldogs outscored the Falcons 23-16 in the first half.
C 8 15 9 9 — 41
D 8 8 9 13 — 38
CAMDEN (41)
Joyce Edwards 26, Carter 2, Peterson 2, Champain 4, Lee 5, Davis 2.
DARLINGTON ( 38)
Asani Davis 10, Aryanna McPhail 11, Jackson 5, Jones 1, Gee 2, Mayze 3, Joseph 6.
NEXT GAME: Darlington will travel to Hartsville at 6 p.m. Friday.
RECORDS: D 9-4.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Central 54 Lamar 49 (OT)
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Lamar’s Tavaris Dolford scored a team-high 15 points in the third-place game at the Darlington Too Tough to Tame Tournament at Darlington High School.
Teammate Jaimeke Dukes added 10 points.
The Silver Foxes were outscored 7-2 in overtime by Central.
L 9 13 15 10 2 — 49
C 13 9 10 15 7— 54
LAMAR (49)
Tavaris Dolford 15, Jaimeke Dukes 10, Martin 8, Depugh 7, Higgins 6, Miller 3.
NEXT GAME: Lamar will travel to Lake View at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
RECORD: L 0-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.