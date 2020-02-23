DARLINGTON — Voters in Darlington County will join those across South Carolina in going to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots in the 2020 South Carolina Democratic Presidential Preference Primary.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. and remain open until 7 p.m.
A list of Darlington County polling places is listed below.
What is the primary?The primary is officially known as the Democratic Presidential Preference Primary, hence the unofficial term “PPP” from election officials. South Carolina’s primary is the first in the South, the first Democratic primary with at least a plurality of African-American voters, and the final primary before “Super Tuesday.”
What’s at stake?
At stake are 63 delegates to the 2020 Democratic Convention, which is to be held in Milwaukee in mid-July. At the convention the Democratic Party will select its nominee for president.
Fifty-four of the state’s delegates will be pledged by results of the primary. A candidate must receive at least 15% of the vote in the primary to be considered a viable candidate and receive delegates.
As explained earlier, the South Carolina primary is the first to feature at least a plurality of African-American voters. This is a key voting bloc for Democrats and the first chance to see which candidate’s message resonates with that voting bloc.
Who can vote?
South Carolina has an open primary system, meaning anyone who is currently registered to vote can cast a ballot in the race, assuming the person can show an accepted form of identification at the poll.
A person who can’t show an accepted form of identification can cast a provisional ballot.
A person casting a ballot in this election can then vote in either major political party’s primary in June.
Even Republicans can vote?
Yes.
There is no Republican primary this year as the party elected to cancel it. That decision was upheld in court.
On what will people cast their ballots?This will be the first large-scale test of the new voting machines statewide. There have been local elections held with no issues but the new system will face its first statewide test Saturday.
Who will be on the ballot?There will be one race on the ballot: Democratic nominee for president.
On the ballot will be Sen. Michael Bennet from Colorado, former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker from New Jersey, former mayor of South Bend, Indiana Pete Buttigieg, former Congressman John Delaney from Maryland, Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, and businessman Andrew Yang.
Bennet, Booker, Delaney, Patrick, and Yang have withdrawn from the race but withdrew too late to have their names removed from the ballot.
Notably not on the ballot is former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg. He got into the race too late to enter the South Carolina primary. He has focused much of his campaign on the Super Tuesday states including neighboring North Carolina. Hence his occasional appearance in a TV commercial on local TV channels that also serve parts of North Carolina.
No write-ins are allowed on the ballot.
How to vote?There are two ways to vote: in person at a polling place the day of the election or via an absentee ballot.
How do I vote in person?Short answer: Locate your voter ID card, find your polling place, present your ID, and cast your ballot between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Longer answer: To locate your precinct visit the SCVotes.org website and follow the links to check your registration, which will display your precinct.
A list of Darlington County precincts is below also available on the SCVotes.org website.
How do I cast an absentee ballot?Absentee balloting, also known as early voting, is permitted in South Carolina for voters who are members of the armed forces, American Red Cross, United Service Organization or employed by the government and working outside their county of residence on election day or those who are a spouse or a dependent of such a person that resides overseas. It is permitted for voters who are physically disabled, who are students or spouses or dependents of students who are attending school out of their county of residence. It is permitted for voters who cannot vote because of employment on election day, or those who plan to be on vacation on election day, or those who are in the hospital within a four-day period before election day or had a death or funeral in the family within three days of the election, or those who care for sick or disabled people. It also is permitted for voters who are working the election and who are serving as jurors.
There are two ways to cast an absentee ballot in South Carolina: in-person or by mail.
To cast a ballot in person, take a photo ID, such as a driver’s license, to the Darlington County Election Commission office at 131 Cashua St., Darlington, fill out an application and cast your ballot by 5 p.m. on Feb. 28.
The deadline for returning applications by mail was 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25. “After that, anyone who wants to cast an absentee ballot needs to come in by 5 p.m. Friday,” said Hoyt Campbell, director of elections and voter registration for Darlington County.
Voters who are casting an absentee ballot have until 7 p.m. on election day to return their ballot in person or by mail to the Darlington County Election Commission.
The website of the South Carolina Election Commission is scvotes.org. To locate the absentee ballot application, click Get My Absentee Application in the mySCvotes box on the right hand side of the page.
The phone number of the Darlington County Election Commission is 843-398-4900. The fax number is 843-398-4907. The email addresses listed on the state election website is hcampbell@darcosc.net.
Darlington County precincts polling locationsAntioch Antioch Recreation Center, 2462 Antioch Road
Auburn Centerville Fire Station, 2380 N. Center Road
Bethel Bethel United Methodist Church, 2423 Bethel Road
Black Creek — Clyde Lake Robinson Rescue Squad, 2364 W. Old Camden Road
Burnt Branch Hartsville Middle School, 1427 Fourteenth St.
Darlington # 1 City Hall, 400 Pearl St.
Darlington # 2 Pate Elementary School, 1010 Indian Branch Road
Darlington # 3 High School Ninth Grade Bldg., 501 Spring St.
Darlington # 4 Cain Elementary School, 607 First St.
Darlington # 5 Mayo Mayo High School Gym, 364 Chestnut St.
Darlington # 6 Brunson-Dargan Elementary School, 400 Wells St.
Dovesville Dovesville Fire Station, 511 Mont. Clare Road
Hartsville # 1 First Presbyterian Church, 213 W Home Ave.
Hartsville # 4 Outreach Center (Fourth St. Entrance), 404 S. Fourth St.
Hartsville # 5 T. B. Thomas Sports Center, 701 W. Washington St.
Hartsville # 6 Jerusalem Baptist Church, 301 S. Sixth St. (This is a new location).
Hartsville # 7 Scott Center, 201 N Damascus Road
Hartsville # 8 North Hartsville Elementary School, 110 School Dr.
Hartsville # 9 American Legion Hut, 135 Society Ave.
High Hill South Darlington Fire Dept., 4793 Hoffmeyer Road
Indian Branch Indian Branch Community Center, 2070 Indian Branch Road
Kelleytown West Hartsville Elementary School, 214 Clyde Road
Lake Swamp Lake Swamp Fire Station, 6140 Oates Highway
Lamar # 1 Lamar Town Hall, 117 W. Main St.
Lamar # 2 Lamar High School, 216 N. Darlington Ave.
Lydia Lydia Community Center, 5069 Indian Branch Road
Mechanicsville Mechanicsville Fire Station, 1932 Cashua Ferry Road
New Market Pond Hollow Fire Station, 2225 Ruby Road
Oates St. Johns United Methodist Church, 214 W. Seven Pines St.
Palmetto Palmetto Fire Station, 1304 E. McIver Rd
Society Hill Society Hill Town Hall, 280 S. Main St.
Swift Creek Swift Creek Fire Station, 137 N. Center Road
