A Wednesday evening traffic stop by Darlington County sheriff’s deputies ended with two arrests and the seizure of drugs and guns.
During the traffic stop, at the intersection of New Market and West Old Camden roads, deputies smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and a search of the car turned up approximately 68 grams of cocaine, 58 morphine pills, 2 oxycodone pills, 2.5 alprazolam 2 mg pills and half a gram of marijuana. In a search of one of the occupant’s clothing, .2 grams of meth and .1 grams of cocaine were found, according to the sheriff’s office.
Based on what was recovered in the traffic stop investigators obtained a search warrant for a residence.
“Thursday, investigators served the search warrant at a home on Racetrack Road and located a .40-caliber pistol with ammunition, a 12-gauge shotgun with ammunition, approximately 1.9 grams of meth, 20 oxycodone pills, 14.6 grams of marijuana, weight scales and other drug paraphernalia,” said Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis.
Investigators with the agency’s drug enforcement unit arrested Kaleb David Felkel, 19, of Hartsville and Cameron Ray Dennett, 19, of Lamar.
Felkel is charged with trafficking cocaine, five counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and simple possession of marijuana.
Dennett is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of meth, four counts of possession with intent to distribute a Schedule II narcotic and simple possession of marijuana, second offense.
Felkel and Dennett appeared before a Darlington County magistrate Friday. Bond was set $21,000 for Felkel and $28,000 for Dennett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.