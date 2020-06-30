DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington County School District announced late Tuesday that it is going to pause all athletic conditioning and practices beginning Thursday and lasting through July 12.
The decision involves all athletic teams as well as extracurricular organizations, such as band, the school district said in a news statement.
“This decision comes out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students and staff with the Independence Day holiday in mind,” the statement read. “We plan to resume conditioning and practice, following all safety and distancing guidelines set forth by the S.C. High School League on Monday, July 13.”
As of Tuesday, Florence 1 Schools were still operating under the same summer guidelines as before.
“Athletes in Florence 1 Schools are currently continuing to practice following the requirements of Phase 1 provided by the South Carolina High School League,” according to a statement from Greg Hall, Assistant Superintendent of 6-12 Instruction. “All precautionary measures including daily temperature screening, small group sessions, social distancing, face masks and sanitation are in place for each conditioning session.”
A number of school districts in the state have already suspended workouts as cases of COVID-19 continue to grow. Richland 1 and 2 along with Lexington 1 and 2 have already announced they’ve suspended workouts while Horry County schools were given notice late Monday that all activities were to cease by Thursday.
