DCS District announces November Teacher Feature winners
DARLINGTON — The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced this week the Teacher Feature winners for November. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.
Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is comprised of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.
The Teacher Feature program is sponsored by Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty. Honorees receive free meals at local restaurants and recognition in their schools.
The November honorees are:
Genita Johnson, Brockington Elementary Magnet School
Regina Parker, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School
Brandy Weaver, Cain Elementary School
Justin Johnson, Carolina Elementary School
Jesse Flowers, Darlington County Institute of Technology
Amanda Howell, Darlington County Intervention School
Melissa Ham, Darlington High School
Travis Byrd, Darlington Middle School
Andrew Garner, Hartsville High School
Alana Moore, Hartsville Middle School
Pamela Braddock, Lamar Elementary School
Alphine Bradley, Lamar High School
Nancy Fletcher, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology
Ellen Stephens, North Hartsville Elementary School
Courtney Conyers, Pate Elementary School
Sequana Phillips, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School
Morgan Gilbert, Southside Early Childhood Center
Amber Atkins, Spaulding Elementary School
Dave Thomas, Spaulding Middle School
Brittany Norton, St. John’s Elementary School
Emmylou Tampus, Thornwell School for the Arts
Terry Ann Grandison, Washington Street Elementary School
Jessica Vaughn, West Hartsville Elementary School
