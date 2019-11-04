DCS District announces November Teacher Feature winners

DARLINGTON — The Darlington County School District’s Teacher Forum announced this week the Teacher Feature winners for November. The program recognizes one teacher from each school to honor excellence in education.

Teacher Feature is coordinated by the district’s Teacher Forum, which is comprised of each school’s Teacher of the Year. The purpose of the Teacher Forum is to foster professional growth and teacher leadership.

The Teacher Feature program is sponsored by Better Homes and Gardens Segars Realty. Honorees receive free meals at local restaurants and recognition in their schools.

The November honorees are:

Genita Johnson, Brockington Elementary Magnet School

Regina Parker, Brunson-Dargan Elementary School

Brandy Weaver, Cain Elementary School

Justin Johnson, Carolina Elementary School

Jesse Flowers, Darlington County Institute of Technology

Amanda Howell, Darlington County Intervention School

Melissa Ham, Darlington High School

Travis Byrd, Darlington Middle School

Andrew Garner, Hartsville High School

Alana Moore, Hartsville Middle School

Pamela Braddock, Lamar Elementary School

Alphine Bradley, Lamar High School

Nancy Fletcher, Mayo High School for Math, Science and Technology

Ellen Stephens, North Hartsville Elementary School

Courtney Conyers, Pate Elementary School

Sequana Phillips, Rosenwald Elementary/Middle School

Morgan Gilbert, Southside Early Childhood Center

Amber Atkins, Spaulding Elementary School

Dave Thomas, Spaulding Middle School

Brittany Norton, St. John’s Elementary School

Emmylou Tampus, Thornwell School for the Arts

Terry Ann Grandison, Washington Street Elementary School

Jessica Vaughn, West Hartsville Elementary School

