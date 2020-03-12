DARLINGTON, S.C. — It was almost inevitable that Kamille Cunningham became a track and field standout.
After all, she lived right across the street from Bill Truman, who coached her at the Florence Track Club and has her in the fold now at Trinity-Byrnes Collegiate School.
“I never knew anything about track before I met him,” Cunningham said. “I was just running around my block and he was like, ‘She looks like a good runner.’”
Running was where it started, but Cunningham has since gone on to reach new heights — literally.
Since she was about 9 or 10, the high jump has been her event of choice as her career has blossomed.
“I was more of a long jumper (earlier), but then I tried the high jump and it just became one of my favorite events,” Cunningham said. “Just going over the bar for the first time … I said, ‘This is what I want to do.’”
She’s been doing it at a remarkably high level ever since. She finished in third place at the SCISA state meet her seventh-grade year and followed that up with a championship the next season by clearing 5 feet 2 inches. Her personal record is 5 feet 5 inches.
“To compete against high schoolers and actually win against them was really humbling to me,” Cunningham said of her state title finish last year. “It just made me the love the sport even more. It was a breathtaking experience.”
Cunningham cleared five feet at Thursday’s track meet hosted by Darlington High school, which was good enough for another first-place finish.
It’s no surprise to Truman that the TCBS freshman has accomplished so much in a short time.
“She’s won the state meet for I don’t how many years for the Florence Track Club,” he said. “She finished fourth in nationals in AAU in Florida last year, so we’ve got a lot of high hopes for her. She continues to improve and is a great kid.”
Truman went on to say that Cunningham is likely the best in terms of technique on the team, and that comes from a lot of years at the Florence Track Club.
“The Florence Track Club coach, Julie Allen, has worked with her hours upon hours at a time,” he said. “She takes instruction very well.”
Cunningham also finished third in the Ram Invitational meet last week in the long jump event and also runs the 400.
“For (U.S. Track & Field), I kind of want to focus on those three events, but for school I want to throw myself into any event that I can,” she said. “I most definitely want to run track in college, and my main goal would be the Olympics, so I’m just trying to build up to that.”
Team winners and complete individual results from Thursday’s meet at Darlington High School were not available at press time. They will be published when available.
