The Mantissa Executive Suites and Spa in downtown Hartsville is coming under new management.
Crown Hotel & Travel Management, a Wilmington, North Carolina-based hospitality management company, begins managing the 17-suite luxury hotel this month, the Wilmington, North Carolina-based hospitality management company announced Friday.
The Mantissa’s owners hired the company to run the boutique hotel.
“After meticulous research, the owners of the Mantissa found Crown to be the most qualified and reputable company to assist in management and marketing the hotel,” Crown said in a news release.
“During our due diligence period we were very pleased and impressed with the services Crown provides and can bring to the Mantissa, especially their ability to increase and enhance our sales and marketing,” said Mantissa partner and co-owner Curtis Lee.
Lee is one of five owners of the hotel, all of them Hartsville business people. The hotel opened in 2015.
Crown already manages the Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton in Hartsville and has managed that hotel since it also opened in 2015, company spokesperson Stephanie McQuade said.
“We appreciate the opportunity that Curtis and his partners have given us to manage the Mantissa,” said Barry Eagle, president and CEO of Crown Hotel & Travel Management. “This is a great addition to our growing portfolio and will be a signature hotel for our company. Everything about the hotel exudes excellence and first class. Our team is working diligently to create a dynamic synergy between the Mantissa and our Hampton Inn & Suites Hartsville.”
“I am very excited to oversee both hotels and look forward to building a strong bridge between them that inevitably will bring more visitors to Hartsville,” said Brandon Frazier, general manager of the Hampton Inn & Suites Hartsville.
“As owners, we were looking at the best way to manage the hotel,” Lee said. “There are some real synergies between the two hotels. There are some areas where the two are just a natural fit. The two properties complement each other. They really don’t compete with each other. We’re very confident that they (Crown) recognize that the properties are unique and see the potential in the two hotels.”
The Mantissa Executive Suites, located in the heart of historic downtown Hartsville, offers 17 well-appointed and individually decorated suites and a wide array of amenities such as, Roof Top at Mantissa Bar, meeting space, complimentary breakfast on the go bags, passes to local fitness center, many shopping and dining options within walking distance.
Crown Hotel & Travel Management is a veteran owned, operated, and third-party management company with properties throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. The company operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts under several brands, including Hilton, Marriott, IHG, Wyndham, and Best Western.
Crown Hotel & Travel Management has won many prestigious awards with its hotels and is known as one of the top hotel management companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.