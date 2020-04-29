FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence RedWolves’ 2020 season will be at the very least a shortened one as the Coastal Plain League announced Wednesday that the COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the start date back by more than a month.
"The Coastal Plain League has closely monitored the COVID-19 announcements of the federal, state and local authorities in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia and has delayed the league's scheduled 2020 season start until July 1,” the CPL said in a statement. “Depending on governmental guidance, teams may begin to form in mid-June to prepare for the season and may play some exhibition games in June. It is expected that this schedule will allow the league's teams and host cities to properly prepare to give the fans and the country's finest collegiate baseball players a safe and enjoyable environment.
“We look forward to an exciting 2020 baseball season."
The Florence RedWolves were slated to open the year on May 28 against Wilmington, but are now in the process of putting together a revised schedule, General Manager Barbara Osborne said.
“What they’ve done is taken a 52-game season and made it a 40-game season – 20 home, 20 away – with very few days off and no all-star break,” Osborne said. “A playoff or a championship if they do it might just be between the two teams with the best records in the league.
“So it’s very different from what we’re used to, but in these times you have to make adjustments.”
Holly Springs (N.C.) was originally going to host the All-Star Show on July 12-13 but will now be awarded next year’s event instead.
In the meantime, the shortened season, which will end on Aug. 15, has changed a few things from a logistics and housing standpoint. Teams were allowed to bolster their roster from 32 players to 40, Osborne said, but that now means more host families are needed.
“Hopefully a few more people might consider opening their homes up because it’s not for the whole summer and really condensed into about six weeks instead of two months,” Osborne said.
It also means at least six less home gates in terms of revenue, but the true overall economic impact likely won’t be known until season’s end, Osborne said.
“We count a great deal on sponsorships, and at this point we can’t really ask businesses that have been closed or that are struggling or that have laid people off for sponsorship money,” she said. “I believe we’ll be down in sponsorships
“…So we’ll take an economic hit with everything. Also, how many fans will come out? It’s a guessing game to us because this is a scary virus and you’re asking people to come out and sit next to each other.”
The RedWolves and the CPL will likely just have to make more adjustments on the fly, Osborne added, as the situation changes daily and the proper safety measures are put in place.
“Obviously we should have to take the same precautions with washing things down and things like that,” Osborne said. “I’m sure that’s (the league’s) next step in working on how to address those concerns once this new season begins.”
