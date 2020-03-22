FLORENCE, S.C. — For now, the status quo is in place for all of the Coastal Plain League squads in regard to the 2020 season as preparations are moving forward relatively routinely.
In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, CPL Chief Operating Officer/Commissioner Justin Sellers is optimistic that it all won’t be for naught, but the future is still uncertain at this point.
“We hope that things will change here for the better in the next few weeks to months,” Sellers said earlier this week. “Fortunately we do have some time on our side, so we’re just maintaining our current plan to operate. We’ll be monitoring the updates and go from there.”
Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball have already postponed the start of their seasons with no potential start-up date on the horizon.
The CPL doesn’t haven’t to worry about that at the moment with opening day slated for late May, and there is no specific cutoff date for when the fate of the season has to be decided, Sellers said.
“There’s not currently (a deadline),” he said. “Still being in mid-March, we’re still a good ways away from us having to have a hard deadline. We’re just continuing to monitor things day to day and we’ll have discussions with our teams as new information is made to the public with regards to any type of recommendations from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).”
If the season does begin as scheduled, the league will have to adjust to most of its players not arriving in game-ready shape for once. The college baseball seasons across the country have been canceled, so players stepping in won’t have seen live game action for about two months.
“Obviously we’re aware that the normal shape and game-ready mode that our players would usually be coming to us with having played a spring season is not going to be the case now,” Sellers said. “I’m sure there are some that are able to get in workouts and things like that individually, but nothing with the schools.
“It’s something that we’ve got to determine the best way to handle that process.”
Sellers said there are several options that were just starting to be explored, including a possible preseason/exhibition slate.
“With regards to our sport, spring training or preseason exhibition games might be options if we’re allowed to get out there and do those types of things,” he said. “In the past we’ve allowed preseason exhibitions a week in advance of the opening day for the league. Some teams have taken advantage of that and others have passed on it.
“That may be an option we pursue harder as a league should things start to look up.”
Should efforts to curb the spread of COVET-19 last into the league season, a condensed-schedule option isn’t something that’s been looked at just yet, Sellers went on to say.
“We haven’t gotten to that point yet,” he said. “Where we find ourselves on the calendar isn’t where we have to dive into some of those types of discussions just yet. Right now we’re just planning on starting a full season on May 28.”
