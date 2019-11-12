HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville City Council recognized students from the Hartsville High School International Baccalaureate Program on Tuesday.
The council presented a proclamation designating the week of Nov. 11 as International Baccalaureate Week in Hartsville.
Mayor Pro Tem Johnny Andrews, who led the effort to establish the IB program at Hartsville High and formerly headed up the program, presented the proclamation to the students and the current IB coordinator, Paula Alvarez.
The proclamation notes that the IB program is integral to the growth of both the school and the Hartsville community. The strength of the program is the premier educational opportunity it offers to students, the proclamation states.
“These kids are really special,” Alvarez said. “We’re all about making sure we provide a premier program at our school.”
“It’s a wonderful program, and Hartsville is really fortunate to have this program,” Andrews said.
The council also recognized Scouts from Boy Scout Pack 523 Arrow of Light Den. Mayor Mel Pennington presented the Scouts with badges from the city. The Scouts also led the Pledge of Allegiance to open the meeting.
Officials also introduced new employees in the Hartsville Police Department and the Public Service Department.
City Councilman-elect Bryson Caldwell attended the meeting, the council’s first since the Nov. 5 municipal general election. Caldwell, who was elected unopposed, will take office in January representing District 2. He will succeed Bernice Wilson who did not seek reelection. “I want to thank you all for the election in general,” Caldwell told the audience.
Andrews and Councilman Bobby McGee will also be sworn in in January. Both ran unopposed for reelection. Andrews represents District 4 and McGee represents District 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.