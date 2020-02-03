DARLINGTON — The Darlington County Council on Monday directed Darlington County Administrator Charles Stewart to establish a Complete Count Committee for the 2020 U.S. Census to help ensure an accurate for Darlington County in this year’s census.
The committee’s purpose is to encourage county residents to participate in the upcoming population count that takes place every 10 years by responding to a census questionnaire when one arrives in the mail in the coming weeks.
During Monday’s regular council meeting, members heard from Ronald Williams, S.C. partnership specialist for the U.S. Census Bureau’s Atlanta Regional Census Center, who asked the council to set up a committee for Darlington County.
“The goal is to count everyone living in the U.S. once and only once and in the right place,” Williams said.
“The census is important to your community because of the funds it provides,” he said.
Williams said $675 billion in federal funds is distributed annually in the U.S. based on census figures. A good portion of that is in the form of grants for an array of purposes and projects, he said.
“The better census count you get, the better your funding will be,” he said.
“We want to ensure an accurate count of children,” Williams said. “That was a concern of the 2010 census.”
Despite having an active Correct Count Committee in 2010, many felt that Darlington County was undercounted when it lost population according to that year’s census figures.
Darlington Councilman Robert L. “Bobby” Kilgo introduced a motion to have Stewart establish a committee. He noted that in addition to federal funding, much state grant funding is based on census data.
He pointed to figures from the 2010 census which he said showed Darlington County’s population figure down more than 430 in the 2010 census. Based on that loss and projected 2018 figures, he said, Darlington County can expect to see a drop of about 11.5 percent in state funding it receives that is tied to census figures.
Kilgo said Darlington County needs to do whatever it can to ensure an accurate count this year. “Let’s establish this committee and move forward with it,” he said.
That effort, he said, should include making sure that students at the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville, a residential school for high school juniors and seniors from across the state, and residential students at Coker University, also in Hartsville, are counted as Darlington County residents.
A correct census count is not only important for federal and state funding purposes, Kilgo said, but census figures are also used to reapportion election districts for federal, state and local offices.
Williams acknowledged concerns about how census information is used. He stressed that the information is confidential and used for statistical purposes only.
In mid-March, homes across the country will begin receiving invitations to complete the 2020 census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s website. Once the invitation arrives, recipients can respond in one of three ways: online, by phone or by mail.
According to the website, from March 12 — 20, households will begin receiving detailed official Census Bureau mail with detailed information on how to respond to the census. Every home will receive an invitation by April 1, Census Day, which is observed nationwide.
Williams said households will receive four contacts from the Census Bureau before canvassers visit their homes.
Additional information about the census can be found at https://2020census.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.