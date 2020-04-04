Morning News
FLORENCE, S.C. — Pake June always believed he was ready to break out, so to speak, on the golf course.
“It was just a matter of staying patient and being in the moment,” the Trinity-Byrnes sophomore said. “Not being so result-oriented, but just doing what I needed to do.”
Even so, June’s victory in the 68th Annual Grant Bennett Florence Junior Invitational last June might be considered the starting point for what has been a strong tournament run ever since.
According to the S.C. Junior Golf Association website, June’s victory at the Florence Country Club was the first of three in his next six tournaments — and he’s had 12 top-five finishes since then ranking from SCJGA events to high school tournaments.
“After I won (the Grant Bennett Invitational), I just kind of felt confident to be on the golf course,” June said. “I felt like I had to chance to win every week I played. I didn’t really ever think there was anyone better than me if I played my best game.
“To get that win out of the way was certainly confidence-boosting.”
Coming through down the stretch to win has also paid dividends, June added.
“I had a couple of tough up-and-downs that I had to do to win, and to just to be able to get those under pressure was kind of major for me,” he said. “It showed me that I could do it.”
June hasn’t finished lower than 50th in any event since, and he placed 44th at the Dustin Johnson World Qualifying event in February.
He placed third and tenth, respectively, in his final two high school tournaments right before the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to the season.
“I’ve just kept playing well,” June said. “I just felt comfortable. I’m looking forward to the summer and trying to play even better than I did last year.”
Unlike a lot of other sports, June has been able to practice pretty much as normal to keep his skills as sharp as they can be.
“I’ve just been trying to get ready for whenever tournaments can be played again,” he said. “You try to practice like you’re playing in a tournament. You treat it like every shot counts and continue to do the same things I normally do that have gotten me this far.”
